BOSTON, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Therapeutics, Inc. ( CMPX), a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases, today announced that the Company will participate in the SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference, which is taking place virtually on February 13 – 16, 2023.

Fireside Chat details:

Date: Wednesday, February 15
Time: 11:20 AM ET
Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/svb8/cmpx/1631304

Virtual/Replay availability: The corporate presentation will be archived for 90 days on Compass’ Events page.

About Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases. Compass’s scientific focus is on the relationship between angiogenesis, the immune system, and tumor growth. Compass’s pipeline of novel product candidates is designed to target multiple critical biological pathways required for an effective anti-tumor response. These include modulation of the microvasculature via angiogenesis-targeted agents, induction of a potent immune response via activators on effector cells in the tumor microenvironment, and alleviation of immunosuppressive mechanisms used by tumors to evade immune surveillance. Compass plans to advance its product candidates through clinical development as both standalone therapies and in combination with proprietary pipeline antibodies based on supportive clinical and nonclinical data. Compass was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, visit the Compass Therapeutics, Inc. website at www.compasstherapeutics.com.

Investor Contact
Mario Corso, Investor Relations
[email protected]

Media Contact
Anna Gifford, Communications Manager
[email protected]
617-500-8099


