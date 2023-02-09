CALABASAS, Calif., Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETSOL Technologies, Inc. ( NTWK) (“NETSOL” or the “Company”), a global business services and enterprise application solutions provider, will hold a conference call on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (6:00 a.m. Pacific Time) to discuss its financial results for the second quarter fiscal 2023. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.



NETSOL management will host the presentation, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Tuesday, February 14, 2023

Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (6:00 a.m. Pacific Time)

Toll-Free Dial-In: 877-407-0789

International Dial-In: 201-689-8562

Please call the conference telephone number 10 minutes prior to the start time or use this link for telephone access to the call via your web browser. An operator will register your name and organization.

The conference call will also be broadcast live and available for replay here, along with additional replay access being provided through the investor relations section of NETSOL’s website.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available approximately three hours after the call concludes through Tuesday, February 28, 2023.

Toll-Free Replay Dial-In: 844-512-2921

International Replay Dial-In: 412-317-6671

Replay ID: 13736219

About NETSOL Technologies

NETSOL Technologies, Inc. ( NTWK) is a worldwide provider of IT and enterprise software solutions primarily serving the global leasing and finance industry. The Company’s suite of applications is backed by 40 years of domain expertise and supported by a committed team of more than 1750 professionals placed in eight strategically located support and delivery centers throughout the world. NFS, LeasePak, LeaseSoft or NFS Ascent – help companies transform their Finance and Leasing operations, providing a fully automated asset-based finance solution covering the complete leasing and finance lifecycle.

Investor Relations Contact:

IMS Investor Relations

(203) 972-9200

[email protected]