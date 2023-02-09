CI&T ( NYSE:CINT, Financial), a leader in digital for global brands, and Box1824, a strategic consultancy firm that transforms visions of the future in business strategies, part of the CI&T family, present a study on the main drivers and trends in the digital, economic, labor and sustainability fields over the next five years. The survey was carried out based on emerging territories identified for this year, connecting the themes of innovation in digital efficiency, healthiness for business and avenues for growth.

"The systemic logic in which we are inserted requires us to stop and analyze our role and what impact we want on society. So, mapping emerging trends is crucial for companies that seek to differentiate themselves and lead their industry. This way companies will have the ability and opportunity of being protagonists of their futures,” says Paula Englert, CEO of Box1824, a company acquired by CI&T in June 2022.

The research methodology was based on the mapping and analysis of the main reports on global trends, to understand the major behavioral and technological movements connected to the digital universe and related scenarios that impact business in different categories. In addition, the research analyzed cases and benchmarks to understand innovation in the universe of digital efficiency and business in a transversal way, aiming to capture territories of trends and tangibles.

“The study is an amazing differential to generate greater impact on the clients' businesses, in order to help them in the post-digital transformation era. We are starting a new chapter in technology: digital speed & efficiency. It also contributes to understand the mechanisms whose developments we have witnessed over the last few years and to perfect them to increase the potential of the tools that influence different corporate sectors, from the relationship with work to the solutions themselves,” explains Cesar Gon, CEO of CI&T.

The change drivers

1. Overstimulated Era (Digital abundance)

The trend for customer experience will be to build constant but respectful communication with consumers, understanding their lifestyles and needs and getting their input on when and how to interact with them.

2. Hustle Culture Reimagined (Economy & Work)

About the future of work, the study indicates that it is time to learn from previous attempts and incorporate intelligent ways of working that provide precision in knowing when to do it collaboratively, when to make edits and when to adapt.

3. Interconnected Consciousness (Environmental & Social Sustainability)

Environmental issues should be on the agenda of large companies. If the environment, resources, communities and individuals are interconnected in a network, when one is harmed, so is the other. Business decisions must simultaneously be positive for the planet, people and societies.

4. Next-Gen Longevity (Biotechnology)

Companies across all industries are expected to provide science-backed solutions that improve and extend healthy lives and advance the democratization of data.

Download the full report here.

About CI&T

CI&T ( NYSE:CINT, Financial) is a global digital specialist, a partner in digital for global brands for 100+ large enterprises and fast growth clients. As digital natives, CI&T brings a 28-year track record of accelerating business impact through complete and scalable digital solutions. With a global presence in nine countries with a nearshore delivery model, CI&T provides strategy, data science, design, and engineering, unlocking top-line growth, improving customer experience, and driving operational efficiency. Recognized by Forrester as a Leader in Modern Application Development Services, CI&T is the Employer of Choice for more than 6,900 professionals.

About Box1824

Box1824 is one of the most influential strategic consulting companies focused on innovation in Latin America. Part of the CI&T family since June 2022, Box1824 has been working for over 18 years mapping scenarios to identify movements, behaviors and initiatives that indicate new realities and contexts. Box1824 is driven by the concept of emerging behaviors, keeping an eye on the behavior of people in society and how technological trends will impact them. On the strategic side, Box1824 helps the core business to connect with contemporary values ​​and translate these initiatives into brands and products.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230202005541/en/