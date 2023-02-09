RXO (NYSE: RXO) today announced that Drew Wilkerson, chief executive officer, Jamie Harris, chief financial officer and Jared Weisfeld, chief strategy officer, will participate in the following investor conferences:

Event: Citi 2023 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference in Miami Beach, Fla.

Citi 2023 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference in Miami Beach, Fla. Presentation: Tuesday, Feb. 21, 8-8:40 a.m. EST



Event: Barclays Industrial Select Conference in Miami Beach, Fla.

Barclays Industrial Select Conference in Miami Beach, Fla. Presentation: Thursday, Feb. 23, 1:50-2:20 p.m. EST

Live webcasts and replays of the presentations will be available at http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.rxo.com.

About RXO

RXO (NYSE: RXO) is a leading provider of asset-light transportation solutions. RXO is primarily driven by a tech-enabled truck brokerage and also offers complementary solutions for managed transportation, freight forwarding and last mile delivery. The company combines massive capacity and cutting-edge technology to move freight efficiently through supply chains. RXO’s proprietary technology connects approximately 10,000 customers with more than 100,000 independent carriers across North America. The company has more than 7,000 employees and is headquartered in Charlotte, N.C. Visit RXO.com for more information and connect withRXO onFacebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, InstagramandYouTube.

