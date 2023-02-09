Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEIS) – a global leader in highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions – today introduced a new series of ultra-miniature isolated single and dual-output high voltage DC-DC converters. The Advanced Energy UltraVolt© AEQ series optimizes power conversion in a wide range of medical, life science, industrial and semiconductor equipment applications.

Devices in the AEQ series supply up to 600 VDC at 0.5 W output power from an input voltage of +5 VDC and offer several benefits compared to other small form factor DC-DC converters. These include an output that is proportional to the control pin voltage, giving complete programmability from zero to the maximum rated value. Output stability is within 5% at maximum Vout and full load. A high input-to-output isolation rating of ±1500 VDC supports precise output voltage control and meets safety levels required for handheld equipment, in addition to supporting compliance in medical and life science applications.

“Because of its small size, ease of voltage control and output voltage accuracy and stability, the AEQ series is ideal for use in high-voltage products where space and weight are critical application requirements,” said Conor Duffy, vice president of marketing, medical power products at Advanced Energy. “The series is particularly well-suited for hand-held and portable devices ranging from silicon detectors and avalanche photo diodes to MEMS devices and ultrasonic transducers. Its programmable control enhances flexibility, precision and reliability to address specific application needs.”

The AEQ series comprises unipolar 100 V to 600 V models and bipolar versions from ±50 V to ±300 V, with higher power and voltage levels planned for subsequent releases. Housed in a 0.5 in. x 0.5 in. x 0.5 in. (cube) solid vacuum encapsulated package, the converters are protected against shock and vibration. All devices have UL/cUL and IEC-62368-1 safety approvals.

For detailed product information and technical specifications, visit our+website.

About Advanced Energy

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEIS) is a global leader in the design and manufacture of highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions for mission-critical applications and processes. Advanced Energy’s power solutions enable customer innovation in complex applications for a wide range of industries including semiconductor equipment, industrial production, medical and life sciences, data center computing, networking and telecommunications. With engineering know-how and responsive service and support for customers around the globe, the company builds collaborative partnerships to meet technology advances, propels growth of its customers and innovates the future of power. Advanced Energy has devoted four decades to perfecting power. It is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, USA.

