AppFolio Investment Management Launches AppFolio Alpha™ and Achieves Two Major Milestones

1 hours ago
Award-winning software now helps enable asset managers to drive new efficiencies and implement scalable data-driven insights

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppFolio, Inc. (

APPF, Financial), a leading provider of cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry, today announced AppFolio Alpha™, an AI-powered investment management solution designed to provide an all-in-one experience that automatically aggregates, normalizes, and visualizes key property management data. This innovation aims to ultimately deliver actionable insights to real estate investment managers for strategic decision-making.

Most asset managers still rely on manual aggregation of property management data for business insights, which is time consuming, difficult to manage, error-prone and challenging to scale. According to research from Pi Labs, almost half of firms spend two to three months of the year managing and organizing data to drive decision making. Additionally, in today’s economic environment, asset managers are more focused on optimizing their investments through the use of metrics like occupancy rates, lease expiration, and rent growth. AppFolio Alpha provides asset managers an effortless experience with:

  • Data Collection: Reliably streamlining asset data collection from all property managers.
  • Data Consolidation: Normalizing asset data from different property management systems automatically to create alignment with internal teams.
  • Key Performance Indicators: Instantly viewing important metrics to maximize asset performance.
  • Performance Visualization: Auditing performance across multiple portfolios at a glance.
  • Error-Free Reporting: Delivering valuable insights to investors on asset performance.
  • Overhead Reduction: Achieving goals with an affordable solution that eliminates the need for additional headcount.

“Today's real estate investment managers deserve technology that keeps up with the fast pace of the broader real estate industry,” said Nat Kunes, Senior Vice President of Real Estate Investment Management at AppFolio. “AppFolio Alpha enables investment managers to spend less time sorting through scattered data sets and more time uncovering actionable insights with visual KPIs like occupancy rates and lease expirations. We’re proud to continue bringing innovations like Alpha to the market so we can help customers better understand potential points of exposure and take action for their business.”

“AppFolio’s newest addition to Investment Management organizes our deal metrics into one easily accessible location,” said Sid Beck, Acquisitions at Enduravest. “Assembling our expenses, rent rolls, budgets, lease expirations, and more in one place gives us the ability to view our portfolio from a 10,000 foot view, or to pull apart each asset granularly, giving us a better sense of our business needs.”

This announcement comes on the heels of other recent accomplishments for AppFolio Investment Management:

About AppFolio, Inc.
AppFolio, Inc. is a leading provider of cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. Our solutions enable our customers to digitally transform their businesses, address critical business operations and deliver a better customer experience. For more information about AppFolio, visit www.appfolioinc.com.


