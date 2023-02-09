Accenture+Federal+Services,a subsidiary of Accenture (NYSE: ACN), has been awarded a position on a 10-year, $900M Air Force digital engineering contract.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230202005091/en/

Stephen Carlon, Accenture Federal Services Managing Director, C4ISR Lead (Photo: Business Wire)

Accenture Federal Services will bid and compete as a prime contractor on task orders to conduct research and development, rapid prototyping, and solution delivery services that advance the ability of the U.S. Air Force’s Base Defense System to respond to adversary threats. These threats range from small unmanned systems to hypersonic missiles.

“We look forward to helping the Air Force Base Defense System test innovative, mission-critical ways of using intelligence data collected from existing sensors and cameras,” said Stephen Carlon, Accenture Federal Services managing director, C4ISR lead. “We’re excited to build upon our longstanding partnership with the U.S. Air Force to advance its ability to make highly effective threat mitigation decisions.”

Accenture Federal Services brings a pair of proven digital engineering solutions to support the Air Force Base Defense system, which have already been successfully deployed in dozens of systems across the Department of Defense. Ageon+ISR is a real-time mission control and forensic analysis solution, and PICARD is a sensor fusion platform capable of unlocking data otherwise trapped in legacy environments. The company will also provide expertise in the development of synthetic environments through the use of virtual reality (VR).

The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC) Architectures and Integration Directorate expects work on awarded task orders to be completed by 2032.

About Accenture Federal Services

Accenture Federal Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of Accenture LLP, is a U.S. company headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. We serve every Cabinet-level department and 30 of the largest federal organizations. Accenture Federal Services transforms bold ideas into breakthrough outcomes for clients at defense, national security, public safety, civilian and public and military health organizations. Visit us at accenturefederal.com

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company that helps the world’s leading businesses, governments and other organizations build their digital core, optimize their operations, accelerate revenue growth, and enhance citizen services—creating tangible value at speed and scale. We are a talent and innovation led company with 738,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries. Technology is at the core of change today, and we are one of the world’s leaders in helping drive that change, with strong ecosystem relationships. We combine our strength in technology with unmatched industry experience, functional expertise, and global delivery capability. We are uniquely able to deliver tangible outcomes because of our broad range of services, solutions and assets across Strategy & Consulting, Technology, Operations, Industry X and Accenture Song. These capabilities, together with our culture of shared success and commitment to creating 360° value, enable us to help our clients succeed and build trusted, lasting relationships. We measure our success by the 360° value we create for our clients, each other, our shareholders, partners, and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230202005091/en/