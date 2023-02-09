Muscle Maker Inc. Appoints Two New Members to Its Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Fort Worth, Texas, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Muscle Maker, Inc. ( GRIL), (“the Company”), today announced the appointment of Ms. Hannah Oh and Mr. Ray Shankar to its Board of Directors effective March 1, 2023.

“I am very pleased to welcome Ms. Oh and Mr. Shankar as new Board members,” commented Mr. Michael Roper, CEO of Muscle Maker, Inc. “Both individuals bring a wealth of experience and expertise in their fields and will be a tremendous asset as we continue to advance the Company’s new growth phase that has brought our Sadot subsidiary across the $150 million revenue milestone in its first 60 days of operation in Q4, 2022.”

Hannah Oh is currently the Head of Marketing Excellence with Bayer Crop Science for the Asia region. She is an experienced (15+ year) agri-food business leader who has held various senior roles at Bayer. She is a certified nutritionist and a sustainability professional, with broad experiences spanning across the APAC, EMEA and USA regions, with expertise in supply chain strategies, operational integrated business planning, commercial development, and branding campaigns.

Hannah is also an active member of the global Agri-tech and food tech start-up ecosystem by providing mentorship to entrepreneurs and start up companies.

Ray Shankar is currently a Partner at Oon & Bazul LLP. Ray specialises in advising on the establishment of family offices, which includes legacy and estate planning, wills, trusts, family charters/constitutions, tax efficient structures and succession planning.

Ray’s practice is based in Singapore where he advises an international clientele. He possesses an in-depth understanding of the commercial, political, and cultural landscapes, which allows him to provide practical and effective solutions to complex legal issues.

The two board additions satisfy performance terms outlined in the Company’s recent 8-K filing.

About Muscle Maker Grill Inc.

Muscle Maker, Inc. is the parent company of “healthier for you” brands delivering high-quality healthy food options to consumers through traditional and non-traditional locations such as military bases, universities, delivery and by direct to consumer ready-made meal prep options. Brands include Muscle Maker Grill Restaurants, Pokemoto Hawaiian Poke and SuperFit Foods meal prep. The menus highlight healthier versions of traditional and non-traditional dishes and feature grass fed steak, lean turkey, chicken breast, Ahi tuna, salmon, shrimp, tofu and plant-based options. For more information on Muscle Maker, Inc., visit www.musclemakergrill.com, for more information on Pokemoto visit www.pokemoto.com or for more information on SuperFit Foods visit www.superfitfoods.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include “forward-looking statements” pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. To the extent that the information presented in this press release discusses financial projections, information, or expectations about our business plans, results of operations, products or markets, or otherwise makes statements about future events, such statements are forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should”, “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” and “proposes.” Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in documents that we file from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Muscle Maker, Inc., does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

Contact:

Muscle Maker Grill Marketing
[email protected]

Investor Relations:
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODc0MTQxMCM1Mzg4MDIzIzUwMDA2NTkwNg==
Muscle-Maker-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.