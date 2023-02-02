Media Advisory: CAE's FY2023 third quarter financial results and conference call

PR Newswire

MONTREAL, Feb. 2, 2023

MONTREAL, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - (NYSE: CAE) (TSX: CAE) – CAE will release its fiscal year 2023 third quarter results on Tuesday, February 14, 2023. A conference call will be held on the same day at 2 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) to provide analysts and institutional investors with a review of CAE's performance and outlook.

Marc Parent, CAE's President and Chief Executive Officer, Sonya Branco, CAE's Executive Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer, and Andrew Arnovitz, CAE's Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Enterprise Risk Management, will participate in this call intended for financial analysts, institutional investors and the media. Please note that the media will have the opportunity to ask questions immediately following the analysts' question period.

The meeting will be webcast live on CAE's site at www.cae.com. The webcast will be archived following the event.

Event: CAE's FY2023 Q3 financial results and conference call

Date: Tuesday, February 14, 2023

Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

Webcast: The conference call will be audio Webcast live for the public at https://www.gowebcasting.com/12445 and will also be archived for 90 days following the event at www.cae.com/investors/

Phone numbers for conference call:

Country

Phone number

North America

877 586 3392

Canada

1 416 981 9024

Australia

1800702183

Belgium

080077657

France

0800919393

Germany

08001816101

Netherlands

08000222280

Singapore

8001012594

United Kingdom

08004960381

Instant replay (available three hours after the call ends for 48 hours): 1-800-558-5253 or +1-416-626-4100 - Access code: 22025822

About CAE

At CAE, we equip people in critical roles with the expertise and solutions to create a safer world. As a technology company, we digitalize the physical world, deploying simulation training and critical operations support solutions. Above all else, we empower pilots, airlines, defence and security forces, and healthcare practitioners to perform at their best every day and when the stakes are the highest. Around the globe, we're everywhere customers need us to be with more than 13,000 employees in more than 200 sites and training locations in over 40 countries. CAE represents 75 years of industry firsts—the highest-fidelity flight and mission simulators, medical simulators, and personalized training programs powered by artificial intelligence. We're investing our time and resources into building the next generation of cutting-edge, digitally immersive training and critical operations solutions while keeping positive environmental, social and governance (ESG) impact at the core of our mission. Today and tomorrow, we'll make sure our customers are ready for the moments that matter.

CAE Contacts:
General Media:
Samantha Golinski, Vice President, Public Affairs & Global Communications
+1-514-340-7939, ext 7939, [email protected]

Investor Relations:
Andrew Arnovitz, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Enterprise Risk Management
+1-514-734-5760, [email protected]

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/media-advisory-caes-fy2023-third-quarter-financial-results-and-conference-call-301736730.html

SOURCE CAE Inc.

