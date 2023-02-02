PR Newswire

The Nation's Second Largest Credit Union Will Implement the MSP Mortgage Servicing System and Integrated Solutions to Further Enhance the Member Experience

State Employees' Credit Union (SECU) has signed a contract for the MSP mortgage servicing system to support its mortgage portfolio, while enhancing the member experience





With the addition of SECU, Black Knight now provides servicing technology to the nation's three largest credit unions





MSP is a comprehensive, end-to-end mortgage loan servicing system that encompasses all aspects of servicing, from loan boarding to default





SECU will also use Black Knight's default suite of solutions to help streamline the handling of nonperforming mortgage loans and manage loss mitigation processes, and will use the Customer Service solution to help its employees deliver superior service during phone interactions





The credit union will also implement Black Knight's Actionable Intelligence Platform for strategic, proactive and actionable analytics, as well as McDash industry reports for mortgage performance data

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE: BKI) announced that State Employees' Credit Union (SECU), the second largest credit union in the United States with over 2.6 million members, has signed a contract to use MSP, Black Knight's comprehensive, industry-leading mortgage loan servicing system that supports all aspects of servicing, from loan boarding to default. With the addition of SECU, Black Knight now provides servicing solutions to the nation's three largest credit unions, as well as several other credit unions and credit union service organizations.

"Our members count on us to deliver the most advanced technology, and we work tirelessly to exceed their expectations," said Jim Hayes, president and CEO of SECU. "Our selection of MSP and integrated solutions was guided by our commitment to our current and future members, as Black Knight is the industry leader in innovative mortgage technology."

SECU will also use Black Knight's cloud native Customer Service solution, which will give SECU support representatives access to detailed, holistic and timely information at the point of member contact. Seamlessly integrated with the MSP system, the solution presents these customer service representatives with the relevant loan, home and neighborhood information they need through an intuitive, easy-to-use graphical interface – helping them deliver exemplary service when responding to member questions.

For more streamlined default processes, SECU will add Black Knight's suite of default solutions to help reduce cycle times, decrease operating costs and improve efficiencies when servicing nonperforming loans. This includes Loss Mitigation, a feature-rich, web-based solution that supports industry-standard retention, collections and liquidation workouts to help improve operations and mitigate risk. Loss Mitigation leverages advanced rules and logic to guide users through processes step-by-step, including validation points throughout the workflow, to help reduce missed steps and overlooked information.

SECU is also taking advantage of several servicing-focused data and analytics solutions from Black Knight, including the Actionable Intelligence Platform, which delivers strategic, proactive and actionable analytics to the right people across an organization at the right time, so they know which action to take next. Additionally, the credit union will leverage McDash industry reports, which provide delinquency and prepayment overviews, roll rates, and state-level mortgage performance data. These reports are used to support benchmarking and analysis, portfolio management, strategy development and more.

"Black Knight looks forward to helping SECU deliver even more value to members by way of best-in-class technology," said Joe Nackashi, CEO, Black Knight. "Our innovative solutions are unmatched across the industry, and SECU's decision to invest in Black Knight's top-tier technology will position the credit union to provide superior service as it continues to serve more members."

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc. ( NYSE:BKI, Financial) is an award-winning software, data and analytics company that drives innovation in the mortgage lending and servicing and real estate industries, as well as the capital and secondary markets. Businesses leverage our robust, integrated solutions across the entire homeownership life cycle to help retain existing customers, gain new customers, mitigate risk and operate more effectively.

Our clients rely on our proven, comprehensive, scalable products and our unwavering commitment to delivering superior client support to achieve their strategic goals and better serve their customers. For more information on Black Knight, please visit www.blackknightinc.com.

About SECU and SECU Foundation

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, SECU has been providing its members, including employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for 85 years. SECU is the second largest credit union in the United States with over $53 billion in assets and serves over 2.6 million members through 274 branch offices, over 1,100 ATMs, 24/7 Member Services via phone, http://www.ncsecu.org and a Mobile App. The SECU Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization funded by the contributions of SECU members, promotes local community development in North Carolina primarily through high impact projects in the areas of housing, education, healthcare, and human services. Since 2004, SECU Foundation has made a collective financial commitment of over $216 million initiatives to benefit North Carolinians statewide.

For more information:

