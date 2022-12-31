PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) announced today the Company will report financial results for the three and twelve months ended Dec. 31, 2022, on Thursday, March 2, 2023, before the market open.

Stagwell will host a video webcast to review those results the same day at 8:30 AM (ET). To register and view the webcast, visit this link.

A replay of the webcast will be available following the event at Stagwell's website, https://www.stagwellglobal.com/investors/

About Stagwell Inc.

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 13,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

IR Contact:

Jason Reid

[email protected]

PR Contact:

Beth Sidhu

[email protected]





View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stagwell-schedules-conference-call-to-discuss-financial-results-for-the-three-months-and-twelve-months-ended-dec-31-2022-301737444.html

SOURCE Stagwell Inc.