The Lennox Rooftop Series, now complete with the launch of Enlight™ and Xion™, provides powerful new product lines engineered to fit any application.

RICHARDSON, Texas, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennox, a leader in the commercial rooftop HVAC market, enhances its comprehensive selection of top-performing packaged rooftop units with the introduction of the Enlight™ and Xion™ product lines.

With a wide range of performance, efficiency, and service-friendly features, the Enlight™ and Xion™ product lines ensure customers have the right product offering to meet changing federal energy standards for 2023 and an offering for customers that value total cost of ownership.

"We're continuing to transform the industry with Enlight™ and Xion™ after kicking off the Rooftop Revolution with our premium Model L unit and the Lennox® CORE Control System," said Eddie Chavez, Director of Product Management for Lennox Commercial. "Our solutions are the result of partnering with our customers to develop products that meet their needs for energy efficiency, indoor air quality, and serviceability. In addition, our innovative and industry-leading products position them to adapt in an evolving regulatory environment and help meet ESG objectives."

Enlight™ Minimizes Environmental Impact and Maximizes Efficiency

The Enlight™ product line of rooftop units minimizes environmental impact through exceptional efficiency and sustainable design while providing extreme flexibility, engineered intelligence, and simple service. Enlight™ units include the Lennox® CORE Control System, an intuitive rooftop controller that enables real-time data through connectivity, integration, and optimization.

Enlight™ Product Highlights:

  • A comprehensive, high-efficiency product line consisting of 3-25 ton gas-electric and electric-electric models and 2-20 ton heat pump and dual fuel heat pump models.
  • Energy-saving efficiency ratings of up to 17.8 SEER, 17.0 IEER, and 13.3 EER qualify for energy rebates and incentives.
  • Environ™ Coil System with up to 52% less refrigerant and up to 59% lighter than traditional coil systems, reducing overall environmental impact.
  • Lennox® CORE Unit Controller uses advanced sensor inputs to optimize real-time operation and maximize energy efficiency and space comfort.
  • Efficient maintenance and service operations that reduce operational costs and minimize downtime.

Xion™ Delivers Reliable Performance and Serviceability

Xion™ roof-ready units are engineered to meet standard efficiency requirements while delivering reliable performance, year-round comfort, and a serviceable design.

Xion™ product highlights:

  • Field flexibility, with more than 100 field-installed accessories that allow quick modification of units to fit the application.
  • Environ™ coil system to provide reliable performance and stand up to the rigors of everyday use year after year.
  • MSAV® supply fan technology can provide up to 75% fan power savings while improving comfort.
  • Humiditrol® dehumidification technology provides excellent humidity control in the toughest applications.
  • Isolated compressor compartment allows performance checks while the unit is working without interrupting airflow.
  • Quick and convenient gas compartment accessibility.

"Our Enlight™ and Xion™ product lines, combined with our Model L offering, give customers a complete range of commercial HVAC solutions for any application," said Tate Byers, Product Manager for Lennox Commercial. "The sustainable energy-efficiency of Enlight™ and the proven performance and comfort provided by Xion™ are enhanced by flexibility, convenient serviceability, and smart connections that Lennox users expect. These powerful innovations ensure that our customers are equipped for today's heating and cooling needs as well as future challenges."

"This is a continuation of the Rooftop Revolution which started with Model L, establishing premium heating and cooling solutions," Chavez said. With Enlight™ and Xion™, Lennox now offers the most comprehensive selection of advanced light commercial rooftop units.

For more information about the Lennox Enlight™ and Xion™, visit https://www.lennoxcommercial.com.

About Lennox
Lennox (NYSE: LII) is a leader in energy-efficient climate-control solutions. Dedicated to sustainability and creating comfortable and healthier environments for our residential and commercial customers while reducing their carbon footprint, we lead the field in innovation with our air conditioning, heating, indoor air quality, and refrigeration systems.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Lennox Public Relations
[email protected]
972-497-7133

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lennox-commercial-sets-new-standard-for-performance-efficiency-and-serviceability-in-packaged-rooftop-units-with-new-products-301737454.html

SOURCE Lennox International Inc.

