Lumen wins $223 million Defense Information Systems Agency contract

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

WASHINGTON, Feb. 2, 2023

Company will provide secure, mission-critical communications services

WASHINGTON, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) recently won a $223 million contract from the U.S. Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) to provide secure, mission-critical communications services to the U.S. Department of Defense.

Lumen_wins_Defense_Information_Systems_Agency_contract.jpg

"The U.S. Department of Defense has a far-reaching mission to provide military forces to deter war and ensure our nation's security. DoD selected Lumen to deliver voice communications services that will help it carry out its important mission using today's technologies," said Zain Ahmed, senior vice president, Lumen public sector. "DoD is modernizing its network and leveraging cloud-based technologies like the new voice system enabled by Lumen that securely connects our troops with modern communications tools wherever they are."

Speed Read:
  • Lumen will supply DISA with modern hybrid-cloud voice and audio-conferencing services that support the Department of Defense (DoD)'s mission both inside and outside the U.S.
  • The new Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) system saves the government money by eliminating the need for desk phones and supporting remote users as DoD transitions to a hybrid workforce.
  • Lumen is serving as a trusted provider of secure, resilient communications services that enable more than 250,000 concurrent connections to DISA's voice cloud system.
  • Lumen is supplying unified communications services via an integrated phone system that runs over the company's fiber network.
  • Delivering voice and conferencing services from cloud data centers that meet DoD Impact Level 5 security standards provides modern capabilities with scalable infrastructure ready to meet warfighters' needs on demand.

The new voice services will support DoD's transition to a next generation 911 (NG911) system at military bases that can better pinpoint and route first responders to a caller's location. The Lumen NG911 platform improves the delivery of emergency calls and enables residents to contact 911 not only by making a voice call—it also lays the foundation for the delivery of pictures and videos in the future.

Tech Talk:
  • The $223 million task order has a base performance period of one year, with three additional one-year options and a potential six-month extension.
  • It was awarded to Lumen under the General Services Administration's 15-year, $50 billion Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) program.
  • Tyto Government Solutions, Inc. is a strategic subcontractor to Lumen. The two companies are working to fulfill the order's technical requirements by delivering phone and conferencing services from highly available, resilient cloud data centers that meet DoD Impact Level 5 (IL5) security standards.
  • Lumen is honored to support military and government agencies with innovative adaptive networking, edge cloud, connected security and collaboration services using the company's platform for advanced application delivery solutions.
  • The company provides a platform for IT modernization that delivers the security and reliability military and civilian agencies need to carry out their important missions.
Additional Resources:
About Lumen Technologies:

Lumen is guided by our belief that humanity is at its best when technology advances the way we live and work. With approximately 400,000 route fiber miles and serving customers in more than 60 countries, we deliver the fastest, most secure platform for applications and data to help businesses, government and communities deliver amazing experiences. Learn more about the Lumen network, edge cloud, security, communication and collaboration solutions and our purpose to further human progress through technology at news.lumen.com, LinkedIn: /lumentechnologies, Twitter: @lumentechco, Facebook: /lumentechnologies, Instagram: @lumentechnologies and YouTube: /lumentechnologies. Learn more about Lumen's public sector capabilities on Twitter at @lumengov and on LinkedIn at @lumenpublicsector. Lumen and Lumen Technologies are registered trademarks in the United States.

Lumen_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA03674&sd=2023-02-02 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lumen-wins-223-million-defense-information-systems-agency-contract-301736899.html

SOURCE Lumen Technologies

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA03674&Transmission_Id=202302020848PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA03674&DateId=20230202
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.