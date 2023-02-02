Innovid to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2023

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovid Corp. (NYSE: CTV), a leading independent connected TV (CTV) advertising delivery, personalization, and measurement platform, will release fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results before the market open on Friday, February 24, 2023.

INNOVID_LOGO.jpg

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its results at 8:30 a.m. ET that same day. Hosting the call will be Zvika Netter, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Tanya Andreev-Kaspin, Chief Financial Officer.

The conference call will be available via webcast at investors.innovid.com. To participate via telephone, please dial 877-407-3211 (toll free) or 201-389-0862 (international). Following the call, a replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days on the Innovid Investor Relations website.

About Innovid

Innovid (NYSE: CTV) powers advertising delivery, personalization, and measurement across linear, connected TV (CTV) and digital for the world's largest brands. Through a global infrastructure that enables cross-platform ad serving, data-driven creative, and measurement, Innovid offers its clients always-on intelligence to optimize advertising investment across channels, platforms, screens, and devices. Innovid is an independent platform that leads the market in converged TV innovation, through proprietary technology and exclusive partnerships designed to reimagine TV advertising. Headquartered in New York City, Innovid serves a global client base through offices across the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit innovid.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Contacts
Investors
Brinlea Johnson
[email protected]

Media
Chris Harihar
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY03556&sd=2023-02-02 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/innovid-to-release-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2022-financial-results-301736832.html

SOURCE INNOVID

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY03556&Transmission_Id=202302020800PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY03556&DateId=20230202
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.