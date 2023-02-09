Portillo's Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results on Thursday, March 2, 2023

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

OAK BROOK, Ill., Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Portillo’s Inc. (“Portillo’s”) ( PTLO), the fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites, today announced that it will be reporting fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results on March 2, 2023 before the market opens.

A live webcast is scheduled for 10:00 AM ET that same day. Hosting the webcast will be Michael Osanloo, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Michelle Hook, Chief Financial Officer.

The webcast will be available on the company’s investor relations website at investors.portillos.com and a replay will be available on the site shortly after the event has concluded.

Investors may also listen via telephone by dialing 1 (877)-407-3982 (toll-free) or 1 (201)-493-6780 (international). A telephone replay will be available shortly after the call has concluded and can be accessed by dialing 1 (412)-317-6671; the passcode is 13735738.

About Portillo’s
In 1963, Dick Portillo invested $1,100 into a small trailer to open the first Portillo’s hot dog stand in Villa Park, IL, which he called “The Dog House.” Years later, Portillo’s ( PTLO) has grown to more than 70 restaurants across 10 states. Portillo’s is best known for its Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, fresh salads and famous chocolate cake. Download the Portillo’s App for iOS or Android or visit the Portillo’s website to get the best dill on these bun-believably delicious Chicago-style favorites and more. Order ahead for Portillo’s Pickup or delivery. Portillo’s also ships food to all 50 states via its website.

Investor Contact:
Barbara Noverini, CFA
[email protected]

Media Contact:
ICR, Inc.
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODc0MTIyOSM1Mzg3NDE1IzIyMjE1NDU=
Portillo-s-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.