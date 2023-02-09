Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HAYW), a leading global designer and manufacturer of pool and outdoor living technology, announced today it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings results on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Following the earnings release, the company will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time that day.

To access the live conference call, please register in advance by visiting https%3A%2F%2Fwww.netroadshow.com%2Fevents%2Flogin%3Fshow%3D20c7f7a9%26amp%3BconfId%3D46452. Registration will also be available during the call. After registering, a confirmation e-mail will be sent including dial-in details and a unique access code for entry. To allow you to connect for the full call please register at least 10 minutes before the start of the call.

Interested investors and other parties can also listen to a webcast of the live conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the company's website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.hayward.com%2Fevents-and-presentations%2Fdefault.aspx. An earnings presentation will be posted to the Investor Relations section of the company’s website prior to the conference call.

For those unable to listen to the live conference call, a replay will be available approximately two hours after the call through the archived webcast on the Hayward website or by dialing (866) 813-9403 or (44) 204-525-0658. The access code for the replay is 729609. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on March 14, 2023.

