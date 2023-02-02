Celebrate Valentine's Day on The Love Boat

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., Feb. 2, 2023

It's Not Too Late to Spoil your Loved One with a Romantic Cruise

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Love is in the air onboard Princess Cruises! Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and it's not too late to surprise that special someone with the ultimate gift, a cruise. Fall in love again on "The Love Boat" while creating unforgettable moments in romantic destinations around the world.

Valentine_s_Day_Drink.jpg

Chef Rudi Sodamin, Princess Cruises' Head of Culinary Arts, calls food "the international language of love," and he has created a romantic menu to be available on all ships in the Princess fleet on Feb. 14. Special offerings include:

  • Tuna and Salmon Tartare with Curry/Wasabi Mayonnaise and Pink Relish
  • Beef Tournedos and Shrimps or Risotto with Butternut Squash and Arugula
  • Princess Heart of Love (Chocolate Mousse)
  • Sweetheart Sugar Cookies and Chocolate-Dipped Fruit

Additionally, celebrity mixologist Rob Floyd has created two love-inspired cocktails for guests to enjoy: "Chocolate Martini" for those who want a sweet treat, and "Sweet Revenge" for those who crave something spicy.

Love will be celebrated with hearts, flowers and special touches throughout the ship. While onboard, guests can make a card for their sweetheart, send a singing telegram, watch Rom-Coms on the giant Movies Under the Stars screen and more. For an extra romantic experience, guests can also renew their vows onboard with multiple package options.

Available Valentine's Day cruises include:

  • Feb. 4: 7-Day Mexican Riviera (Roundtrip Los Angeles) on Discovery Princess
  • Feb. 5: 14-Day Caribbean East/West Adventurer (Roundtrip Ft. Lauderdale) on Regal Princess
  • Feb. 10: 15-Day Hawaiian Islands (Roundtrip San Francisco) on Royal Princess

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237) or by visiting the company's website at www.princess.com.

About Princess Cruises
Princess Cruises is The Love Boat, the world's most iconic cruise brand that delivers dream vacations to millions of guests every year in the most sought-after destinations on the largest ships that offer elite service personalization and simplicity customary of small, yacht-class ships. Well-appointed staterooms, world class dining, grand performances, award-winning casinos and entertainment, luxurious spas, imaginative experiences and boundless activities blend with exclusive Princess MedallionClass service to create meaningful connections and unforgettable moments in the most incredible settings in the world - the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL; NYSE:CUK).

Newsroom:
Additional media information is available at princess.com/news

Valentine_s_Day_Stanley.jpg

Princess_Cruises_New_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA03576&sd=2023-02-02 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/celebrate-valentines-day-on-the-love-boat-301736867.html

SOURCE Princess Cruises

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA03576&Transmission_Id=202302020900PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA03576&DateId=20230202
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.