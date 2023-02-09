nbkc bank, a $1.1 billion-asset community bank, today announced that it has partnered with Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), a leading artificial intelligence (AI) lending marketplace, to provide personal loans to more people across the communities it serves.

“At nbkc, our top priority is always to provide the best possible customer experience across every touch point to serve our community and customers,” said Jenna Stricker, Director of Digital Lending for nbkc bank. “Our partnership with Upstart enables us to enhance our personal loan offering through an all-digital, modern personal lending experience that provides access to affordable credit to more creditworthy borrowers.”

As a new Upstart lending partner since June 2022, nbkc is now part of the Upstart Referral Network. With the Upstart Referral Network, qualified personal loan applicants on Upstart.com who meet nbkc’s credit policies receive tailored offers as they seamlessly transition into an nbkc bank-branded experience to complete the online application and closing process.

“We're impressed with nbkc's dedication to providing useful loans with competitive rates that help borrowers reach their goals,” said Michael Lock, SVP of Lending Partnerships for Upstart. “Through Upstart’s AI lending marketplace, nbkc is able to efficiently and cost-effectively deliver personal loans to new customers."

About Upstart

Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) is a leading AI lending marketplace partnering with banks and credit unions to expand access to affordable credit. By leveraging Upstart’s AI platform, Upstart-powered banks and credit unions can have higher approval rates and lower loss rates across races, ages, and genders while simultaneously delivering the exceptional digital-first lending experience their customers demand. More than two-thirds of Upstart loans are approved instantly and are fully automated. Upstart was founded by ex-Googlers in 2012 and is based in San Mateo, California and Columbus, Ohio.

About nbkc bank

Kansas City-based nbkc is a diversified full-service banking company known for combining innovative technology and personal support to create exceptional client experiences. We offer nationwide, online home lending and consumer banking; community and commercial banking throughout our home region of Kansas City; and banking-as-a-service to fintech companies across the U.S. Formed in 1999, nbkc continues to pursue its mission of leading the industry to simpler and more transparent banking.

