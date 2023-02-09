ID R&D Awarded Patent for Continuous Biometric Authentication in Chatbots and Virtual Assistants

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

ID R&D has broken new ground in enabling frictionless biometric security, with a patent awarded for a novel approach to securing virtual assistant and chatbot sessions on a mobile device. The method involves the collection of multiple biometrics throughout a chat session without added prompts or tasks for the user. It provides a unique method to enable an intelligent chatbot to continuously confirm a person’s identity - and that they are in fact a live human being - while maintaining a natural user experience.

The timing of the patent award coincides with the launch of ChatGPT, a chatbot prototype that demonstrates dramatic advancements in “conversational intelligence”. The technology opens the door to a variety of new applications where interactive human-machine collaboration is productive. Retail is also an application driving exponential growth in chatbot use; consumer spend via chatbots worldwide will reach $142 billion in 2024, up from just $2.8 billion in 2019 (Juniper+Research).

“ID R&D has had a keen eye on how biometrics will be used in the future, and core to our mission is to improve security without compromising the experience,” commented Alexey Khitrov, CEO and Co-founder of ID R&D. “We have long anticipated the rise of chatbot usage and are proud to be leading the way in securing this exciting and fast-growing area of conversational AI from the onslaught of fraud.”

As 70% of consumers replace their visits to brick-and-mortar shops and banks with voice assistants over the next three years %28Capgemini), the combination of voice biometrics and liveness detection will be an ideal solution for making these interactions more secure. ID R&D is an established+player in the market, providing voice biometrics and liveness detection technology that is best-in-class when used in concert, as demonstrated in recent independent evaluations.

ID R&D will explore the topic of “Securing Identity in a World of Virtual Humans” in a webinar hosted by Biometric Update on Wednesday, February 15th at 12 pm ET, and will demonstrate their products in Hall 6 Stand E59 at Mobile+World+Congress, taking place in Barcelona from February 27th through March 2nd.

About ID R&D

ID R&D, a Mitek company, is an award-winning provider of AI-based voice and face biometrics and liveness detection. With one of the strongest R&D teams in the industry, ID R&D consistently delivers innovative, best-in-class biometric capabilities that raise the bar in terms of usability and performance. Their proven products have achieved superior results in industry-leading challenges, third-party testing, and real-world deployments in more than 60 countries. ID R&D’s solutions are available for easy integration with mobile, web, messaging, and telephone channels, as well as in smart speakers, set-top boxes, and other IoT devices. ID R&D is based in New York, United States. Learn more at www.idrnd.ai.

About Mitek

Mitek (NASDAQ: MITK) is a global leader in digital access, founded to bridge the physical and digital worlds. Mitek’s advanced identity verification technologies and global platform make digital access faster and more secure than ever, providing companies new levels of control, deployment ease and operation, while protecting the entire customer journey. Trusted by 99% of U.S. banks for mobile check deposits and 7,500 of the world’s largest organizations, Mitek helps companies reduce risk and meet regulatory requirements. Learn more at www.miteksystems.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230202005268r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230202005268/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.