MoneyLion Inc. (“MoneyLion”) (NYSE: ML), a one-stop destination for personalized financial content, products, and advice has officially launched MoneyLion Hot Pass - a reward ecosystem that gives NASCAR fans what they truly want through exclusive access to giveaways, content, experiences, and more. Rewards will include one-of-a-kind prizes and access like meet & greets with 23XI Racing drivers Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick, custom-designed merchandise, the opportunity to watch a race from Pit Road, cash prizes at select races, race tickets, race-used items, autographs, pre-race pit pass credentials, and more in order to give true NASCAR fans what they really desire.

The MoneyLion Hot Pass platform is available starting today and NASCAR fans can sign up at moneylion.com%2Fhotpass to start unlocking rewards and content throughout the season. MoneyLion will be breaking down barriers and opening up previous “VIP” experiences to the biggest NASCAR fans. The first giveaway launching today, February 2nd, features a limited edition Tyler Reddick x MoneyLion retro NASCAR shirt and a chance to meet Tyler. The announcement comes on the heels of MoneyLion’s continued partnership with 23XI Racing after a successful first year of working together to engage NASCAR fans and provide them with rare and unique experiences.

MoneyLion and 23XI will officially welcome Tyler Reddick to the team this weekend with his first race in the redesigned No. 45 MoneyLion Toyota Camry TRD at the Clash on February 5th in Los Angeles. Aside from the re-designed car, Reddick and the No. 45 team will also sport new helmets, driver fire suits, and pit crew gear with MoneyLion’s refreshed look and logo. The Clash will be the first of five primary races where MoneyLion will be a featured primary partner with 23XI Racing.

“We wanted to build a program that gave every NASCAR fan access to once in a lifetime experiences and giveaways that you can only unlock as a sponsor.” said Jeff Frommer, Chief Content Officer at MoneyLion. “This is our way of recognizing every single person who has ever dreamed of meeting their hero or sitting on pit road but never thought it was achievable. MoneyLion’s there to make it happen.”

“MoneyLion is as passionate about our fans and the sport of NASCAR as we are, and that’s resulted in some great moments for us both over the last year,” said Steve Lauletta, 23XI team president. “We look forward to providing fans with more unique moments during the 2023 season as MoneyLion continues to look for ways to bring the excitement of the sport and 23XI to their customers and race fans. We want our fans to think of MoneyLion “every time they money” and every time they cheer on our team.”

Fans will remember MoneyLion’s storied history of giving back as recent as last season with their “Get Pumped Tuesday” gas giveaway program in which Bubba Wallace won the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway in the fall of 2022, triggering a giveaway of $10K to a lucky fan who participated in the ongoing sweepstakes. Bubba will be returning this year in the No. 23 car and will drive the MoneyLion Toyota for several primary races during the 2023 season.

To check out the official HotPass sizzle video, sign up, and learn more about MoneyLion Hot Pass, visit MoneyLion.com%2FHotPass. For investor information and updates, visit www.moneylion.com%2Finvestors and follow @MoneyLionIR on Twitter.

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion is a one-stop destination for personalized financial content, products and advice. MoneyLion’s mission is to rewire the financial system to positively change the path of every hard-working American. MoneyLion uses its proprietary data advantage and technology to empower its customers. MoneyLion engages and educates its customers with daily, hyper-personalized money-related and money-adjacent content that is delivered through each customer’s own content feed. MoneyLion provides its customers with a full suite of financial and non-financial solutions, bundling its proprietary, low-cost financial products with products that are offered through its marketplace technology and network affiliate partners. MoneyLion also leverages its distinct data, technology, and network advantages to deliver leading embedded finance and marketplace solutions for enterprise customers. Since its founding in 2013, MoneyLion has empowered millions of Americans to take control of their finances and live their best financial life, every day.

About 23XI Racing

23XI Racing – pronounced twenty-three eleven – was founded by NBA legend Michael Jordan and three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin in 2020. With rising NASCAR star Bubba Wallace selected to drive the No. 23 Toyota Camry TRD, the team made its NASCAR Cup Series debut in the 2021 Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Wallace made history on October 4, 2021, when he captured his first career Cup Series win, becoming just the second African American to win in the Cup Series, and earning 23XI its first-ever victory. 23XI expanded to a two-car organization in 2022 with Cup Series Champion Kurt Busch driving the No. 45 Toyota Camry TRD. With a win at Kansas Speedway in May of 2022, Busch earned 23XI the team’s first-ever playoff berth. In 2023, 23XI will feature the lineup of Bubba Wallace in the No. 23 Toyota and Tyler Reddick in the No. 45 Toyota.

