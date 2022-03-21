Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE: HPP), a unique provider of end-to-end real estate solutions for dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries, today announced the tax treatment for its 2022 common stock and preferred stock dividends.

The Company's dividends related to its common stock (CUSIP #444097109) will be classified for United States federal income tax purposes as follows:

Ordinary Dividends Record

Date Payment

Date Distribution

Per Share Total Non-Qualified1 Qualified Capital Gain

Distributions Return of

Capital 3/21/22 3/31/22 $0.25000 $0.10717 $0.10717 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.14283 6/20/22 6/30/22 $0.25000 $0.10717 $0.10717 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.14283 9/19/22 9/29/22 $0.25000 $0.10717 $0.10717 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.14283 12/19/22 12/29/22 $0.25000 $0.10717 $0.10717 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.14283 Totals $1.00000 $0.42868 $0.42868 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.57132 100.00% 42.87% 0.00% 57.13%

The Company's dividends related to its Series C preferred stock (CUSIP #444097307) will be classified for United States federal income tax purposes as follows:

Ordinary Dividends Record

Date Payment

Date Distribution

Per Share Total Non-Qualified1 Qualified Capital Gain

Distributions Return of

Capital 3/21/22 3/31/22 $0.445313 $0.445313 $0.445313 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 6/20/22 6/30/22 $0.296875 $0.296875 $0.296875 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 9/19/22 9/29/22 $0.296875 $0.296875 $0.296875 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 12/19/22 12/29/22 $0.296875 $0.296875 $0.296875 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 Totals $1.335938 $1.335938 $1.335938 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 100.00% 100.00% 0.00% 0.00%

1On December 22, 2017, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act enacted Section 199A that generally allows a deduction for non-corporate taxpayers equal to 20% of ordinary dividends distributed by a REIT (excluding capital gain dividends and qualified dividend income). Ordinary Dividends eligible for the Section 199A benefit are a subset of, and included in, the Taxable Ordinary Dividend Amount. All the “Non-Qualified” dividends listed above are eligible for the Section 199A benefit.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific’s unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space. For more information visit HudsonPacificProperties.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," or "potential" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events, or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and contingencies, many of which are beyond the company's control, which may cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. All forward-looking statements reflect the company's good faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations, but they are not guarantees of future performance. Furthermore, the company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, of new information, data or methods, future events or other changes. For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause the company's future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, and other risks described in documents subsequently filed by the company from time to time with the SEC.

