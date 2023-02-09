Fidium’s multi-gig fiber internet with WiFi 6 is now available to small businesses in all Fidium+communities%2C including: California, Illinois, Maine, Minnesota, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Texas and Vermont. The simple, affordable service gives entrepreneurs control over their internet network and WiFi empowering their business.

“We’re excited to bring Fidium Fiber’s gig-speed internet service to the entrepreneurs and small businesses who are the backbone of our communities,” said Rob Koester, senior vice president of product management. “We’re transforming the way people think about their business internet service, delivering the reliability of an all fiber network, the consistent pricing business owners need, and an easy, hassle-free experience. You don’t need a full IT department to get the benefit of a comprehensive business internet and WiFi service [email protected] offers.”

What is [email protected]?

[email protected] delivers multi-gig, symmetrical fiber internet over the latest WiFi 6 technology, without contracts, data caps or hidden fees. [email protected] serves small businesses with consistent, predictable pricing, reliable connectivity, intelligent security, business insights and secure WiFi to run business operations. VoIP business phone lines and the choice of a dynamic or static IP address are also available to [email protected] customers.

The [email protected]TM WiFi app gives businesses total control of their WiFi experience without the need for an IT department or complicated setups. The always-on network security features are managed within the app and provide enterprise-grade security tailored to each small business. The app offers access to workforce management tools, insights on how customers move through your business space and what types of websites they visit while on your network. It also turns your connected devices into a built-in premise security system.

Who can benefit from [email protected]?

[email protected] is the perfect solution for startups and small businesses that have outgrown residential or traditional ISP service, but don’t need an expensive and complicated enterprise solution. For example, businesses that depend on reliable, super-fast internet, including retail stores and boutiques need connectivity for their point-of-sale systems; professional offices like law firms or real estate agencies need constant access to information; repair shops and businesses depend on inventory and lightning-quick orders; the list goes on!

Where is [email protected] available?

[email protected] is available to small businesses everywhere [email protected] is available, including more than 180 communities across California, Illinois, Maine, Minnesota, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Texas and Vermont. Visit us at FidiumFiber.com to see all current locations, and where Fidium+is+coming+soon.

When can I get [email protected]?

[email protected] is available now. Get started at FidiumFiber.com and enjoy the internet and WiFi solution your business deserves!

What if I need additional business services?

[email protected] fiber internet is designed to meet the needs of small businesses. Organizations that need services to pair with a dedicated fiber internet connection can connect with Consolidated Communications. Consolidated Communications fiber internet can meet the needs of companies with multiple locations, in-house or third-party IT managers, companies with critical business applications that require service level agreements or are already Consolidated customers.

About Fidium Fiber

%3Cb%3EFidium+Fiber%3C%2Fb%3Eis a customer-centered, consumer and small business fiber broadband service offering symmetrical multi-gig speeds and exceptional service. Fidium is available in California, Illinois, Maine, Minnesota, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Texas and Vermont with new locations available daily. Fidium is a brand from %3Cb%3EConsolidated+Communications+Holdings%2C+Inc%3C%2Fb%3E. (NASDAQ: CNSL). Consolidated is a leading broadband and business communications provider serving consumers, businesses, and wireless and wireline carriers across a 20-plus state service area. Learn more at %3Cb%3EFidiumFiber.com%3C%2Fb%3E.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230202005337/en/