The Yankee Candle® Brand Celebrates Love For All this Valentine's Day

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SOUTH DEERFIELD, Mass., Feb. 2, 2023

Home Fragrance Brand Renews its support for Non-Profit Rainbow Railroad To Light the Way to Safety Ahead

SOUTH DEERFIELD, Mass., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Yankee Candle Company, Inc., the leader in home fragrance, and part of the Newell Brands global portfolio of brands, is proud to announce its continued support for the global non-profit Rainbow Railroad with the launch of two new, limited-edition fragrances, Love For All and Love Is Love.

YC_Pride_Main_Photo.jpg

Available to buy from January through June while supplies last, the Love For All and Love Is Love candles celebrate freedom, diversity, and the unstoppable power of love and living authentically – no matter the day, week, or month!

Launching in time for Valentine's Day, these new fragrances continue Yankee Candle's® mission to raise awareness of the global non-profit Rainbow Railroad. Since its founding in 2006, Rainbow Railroad has provided pathways to safety for over 7600 LGBTQI+ people at risk in their home countries through emergency relocation and other forms of assistance.

The renewal of this partnership recognizes Yankee Candle's continuous commitment to diversity, inclusion and belonging with the continued support of Rainbow Railroad in helping LGBTQI+ individuals facing state-enabled persecution find safety worldwide.

"We're proud to renew our support for Rainbow Railroad. Together, we can raise global awareness for the important work the charity does and provide direct support to those in imminent need," said Lisa McCarthy, Chief Operating Officer for the Home & Commercial Segment, Newell Brands. "Yankee Candle is especially pleased to support Pride year-round with a new fragrance available for Valentine's Day — the perfect time to celebrate love for all."

Kimahli Powell, Chief Executive Officer at Rainbow Railroad, added: "We are inspired by the commitment shown by Yankee Candle to LGBTQI+ communities around the world and excited to renew our partnership with the brand for 2023. The continued support offered by Yankee Candle has helped to provide vital funds for our core programs, including direct assistance for LGBTQI+ individuals who are at risk globally. With the brand's support, we will be able to respond to the increasing number of requests for help that we receive and support more people in finding safety around the world, to live lives of their choosing."

To learn more about the fragrances and Rainbow Railroad, please visit www.YankeeCandle.com and follow along on Instagram (@YankeeCandle), Facebook (facebook.com/YankeeCandle) or Pinterest (@YankeeCandle).

Love For All

Love For All is a fragrance of universal love for all identities and expressions. Sparkling and uplifting, it blends bright and comforting scents, including top notes of fresh air, sheer peony and crystal freesia, mid notes of clary sage, deep sea minerals and driftwood, and base notes of mineral musk, patchouli and white amber.

Love For All is available for a limited time only in 2 sizes, Large Tumbler Candle and 3-Wick Candle, at yankeecandle.com and in retail stores.

Love For All, Large Tumbler, $34

Love Is Love

Love Is Love is a fragrance inspired by love lighting the way — sweet notes of stone fruits and strawberries joined in harmony with inspiring honeysuckle and rose, emerging into a liberating blend of warm woods scents.

Love For All is available for a limited time only in the 3-Wick Candle at yankeecandle.com and in retail stores.

Love For All, 3-Wick Candle, $26.50

About The Yankee Candle Company

The Yankee Candle Company, Inc. is an American company with a unique 50-year history of creating evocative, mood-setting, and long-lasting fragrance for the home. The company offers a wide range of distinctive products, from the brand's iconic candles to home & car air fresheners, gifts and more. The Yankee Candle Company, Inc., is a wholly owned subsidiary of Newell Brands Inc. and is sold through mass and specialty retailers, online and in Yankee Candle retail stores. Outside of North America, the Company sells its products primarily through its subsidiary, Yankee Candle Company (Europe), Ltd., which has an international wholesale customer network.

About Rainbow Railroad

Rainbow Railroad is a global non-profit organization that helps LGBTQI+ people facing persecution based on their sexual orientation, gender identity and sex characteristics. In a time when there are more displaced individuals than ever before, LGBTQI+ people are uniquely vulnerable due to systemic, state-enabled homophobia and transphobia. These factors either displace them in their own country or prevent them from escaping harm.

In 2022, Rainbow Railroad responded to more than 10,000 requests for help – the highest number received in a year. The organization provided direct support to more than 4,450 LGBTQI+ people from 90 countries, including successfully relocating 287 individuals to countries such as the UK, Germany, France, Canada and the United States.

For more information about Rainbow Railroad, please visit rainbowrailroad.org.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid, FoodSaver, Calphalon, Sistema, Sharpie, Paper Mate, Dymo, EXPO, Elmer's, Yankee Candle, Graco, NUK, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Spontex, Coleman, Campingaz, Oster, Sunbeam and Mr. Coffee. Newell Brands' beloved, planet friendly brands enhance and brighten consumers lives at home and outside by creating moments of joy, building confidence and providing peace of mind.

This press release and additional information about Newell Brands are available on the company's website, www.newellbrands.com.

Yankee_Candle_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CL04232&sd=2023-02-02 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-yankee-candle-brand-celebrates-love-for-all-this-valentines-day-301737543.html

SOURCE Newell Brands

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL04232&Transmission_Id=202302020952PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL04232&DateId=20230202
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.