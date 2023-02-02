ACTX Announces New Line of "GrowPod" Controlled Environment Farms

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CORONA, Calif., Feb. 2, 2023

Also known as vertical farms, grow rooms, and container farms, these automated modular systems provide a clean environment so that plants can reach their full potential

CORONA, Calif., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Container Technologies, Inc (Ticker: ACTX), announced a new line of GrowPod Controlled Environment Farms to accommodate a wide range of customers and specialty plant cultivations. ACTX is the exclusive distributor of these systems, which were all designed and built by GP Solutions.

FLEX FARM - is a 5-tier / 5-channel growing system with a hand sink, nursery, and prep area. The farm is built into a 20' or 40' transportable insulated pod and includes well-designed features such as a secure entry door with an air curtain, stainless steel work tops, commercial grade flooring and NSF rated walls, and complete environmental control – accessible through a cloud-based mobile controller.

HYDRO FARM - is a 5-tier hydroponic growing system with many of the same features as the FLEX FARM, but comes without the hand sink, nursery and prep area. This NFT (Nutrient Film Technique) system is primarily used for growing leafy green plants.

HYBRID FARM - is a unique system with a 5-tier / 3-channel growing system on one side, and a 3-tier flood table on the other side.

GROW MAX - is a soil-based pod that comes in single, dual and triple-tier setups, and is designed to use less water while maximizing yields.

ENTRY UNIT - is a clean room that can be configured for processing, fertigation, or multiple other uses.

DP1 DRYING UNIT - features NSF rated insulated walls, dehumidification, circulation fans, HVAC system, and carbon filtration that provides an ideal environment for drying plants.

Additionally, the entire line of pods are modular and stackable allowing for multi-pod farms and large commercial enterprises. The pods can be configured to include nurseries and even offices, and can be delivered anywhere in the world.

GrowPods protect the growing environment from run-off, pathogens and contaminants, and allow for cultivation without the use of pesticides or harmful chemicals.

Also known as vertical farming, grow rooms, and container farms, GrowPods provide a clean environment so that food and plants can reach their full potential.

Designed for plug and play use, GrowPods are perfect for restaurants, grocery stores, farmers, businesses, individuals, and non-profits who wish to grow any of a wide variety of crops.

For information on GrowPods, call ACTX at: (951) 381-2555 or visit: www.AdvancedContainerTechnologies.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of U.S. Securities Acts. Forward-Looking Statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results can differ. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. ACTX undertakes no duty to update information in this release except as required.

favicon.png?sn=LA03650&sd=2023-02-02 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/actx-announces-new-line-of-growpod-controlled-environment-farms-301737177.html

SOURCE Advanced Container Technologies, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA03650&Transmission_Id=202302020915PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA03650&DateId=20230202
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.