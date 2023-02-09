PPG ( NYSE:PPG, Financial) today announced it was again recognized by Fortune Magazine on its 2023 Most Admired Companies® List. The study, considered to be the ultimate corporate reputation ranking, measures the largest companies and their reputations within their respective industries. This year marks PPG’s 15th consecutive year on the list.

PPG ranked #4 in the chemicals industry category and increased its overall score compared with 2022. The company also ranked #235 on the overall list, an improvement versus 2022. In the measurable categories, PPG earned its highest marks in social responsibility and use of corporate assets.

“Every day, our more than 50,000 employees work to protect and beautify the world in our communities across more than 70 countries,” said Bryan Iams, PPG vice president, chief communications and government affairs officer. “PPG’s inclusion on this prestigious ranking is a testament to our employees’ hard work and commitment. We’re honored to be among some of the biggest and most-well-known brands and companies in the world.”

The 2023 list was derived from a group of 645 companies in 27 countries in 52 industries. More than 3,700 executives, directors and securities analysts responded to the survey. To determine the industry rankings, companies were scored by industry peers on a 1-10 scale on the traditional nine reputation drivers including innovation, people management, use of corporate assets, social responsibility, quality of management, long-term investment, financial soundness, quality of products and services, and global competitiveness.

