In advance of World Cancer Day on February 4, Sleep+Number+Corporation (Nasdaq: SNBR) today announces it is the proud recipient of the American Cancer Society’s (ACS) 2022 Corporate Partner of the Year Award. The national honor recognizes Sleep Number as a leading supporter in the fight against cancer and its meaningful impact to ACS’s mission.

Sleep Number and ACS announced a landmark partnership on World Cancer Day 2022 to conduct joint research with the goal of developing the first-ever sleep guidelines for cancer patients and survivors. Over the next five years, ACS will leverage Sleep Number’s proprietary sleep data and sleep expertise in its research to identify the impact of quality sleep on cancer prevention and recovery. Additionally, Sleep Number supports ACS’s Hope Lodges, providing Sleep Number® smart beds and other sleep innovations to support patients and caregivers when they need to stay away from home during treatment.

According to Dave Benson, ACS Executive Vice President, North Region, “Sleep Number exemplified what ACS hopes to find in partners. We honor partners that go above and beyond and use every facet of their influence to help support our mission. Working with Sleep Number to develop new data and advance science to be used in the fight against cancer is incredible. We’re extremely grateful for Sleep Number’s partnership.”

“We are honored to partner with the American Cancer Society, and to help end cancer as we know it, for everyone,” said Shelly Ibach, Chair, President and CEO, Sleep Number. “Prior ACS research and guidelines – like those on diet and tobacco – have made an indelible impact on all of our health. Our joint research on sleep and cancer will add to that remarkable body of evidence. If sleep can play even a small part in cancer prevention – or, importantly, enhance the quality of life for a patient, caregiver or survivor – we have truly lived our purpose to improve the health and wellbeing of society.”

“Sleep Number’s commitment to our mission directly helps patients and their caregivers by strengthening their emotional, mental and physical health, leading to an improved quality of life,” said Dr. Karen E. Knudsen, Chief Executive Officer, American Cancer Society. "Together, our teams are developing a deeper understanding of quality sleep’s impact on cancer prevention and recovery. We share a passion for improving lives and have built a terrific foundation for what comes next: improving sleep outcomes for cancer patients and survivors.”

In addition to their research partnership, Sleep Number collaborates with ACS on various initiatives to further their commitment to the Society’s mission, including:

In partnership with NFL Crucial Catch and ACS, Sleep Number will host ACS’s “Defender,” a digital cancer risk assessment tool, inside its content studio at the media center at Super Bowl LVII. Defender uses a simple quiz to promote cancer screenings and prevention, and will be available for media, players and radio row guests to check their risk for cancers. For every complete Defender assessment between February 6-20, Sleep Number will match with a donation of $100, up to $50,000, to ACS. Participants have a chance to win a Sleep Number 360® p5 smart bed or autographed jerseys by Justin Jefferson, Dak Prescott and Micah Parsons.

Today, Sleep Number will also donate 360%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+smart+beds, including the new Climate360%26trade%3B+smart+bed, and bedding to the Charleston, SC Hope Lodge – ACS’s first-ever Hope Lodge and the first facility of its kind in the country for cancer patients and caregivers.

Sleep Number provides ongoing support for the Champions of Hope gala, an annual event benefitting ACS. In 2022, the event raised more than $500,000 to support the mission and work of ACS, including operational costs of the Minnesota Hope Lodges in Minneapolis and Rochester.

A passionate advocate for ACS’s mission, Shelly Ibach serves as the chairperson for the Society’s CEOs Against Cancer Minnesota chapter, rallying the business community to improve the lives of people with cancer and their families through research and patient and caregiver support and advocacy.

About the American Cancer Society

The American Cancer Society is a leading cancer-fighting organization with a vision to end cancer as we know it, for everyone. For more than 100 years, we have been improving the lives of people with cancer and their families as the only organization combating cancer through advocacy, research, and patient support. We are committed to ensuring everyone has an opportunity to prevent, detect, treat, and survive cancer. To learn more, visit cancer.org or call our 24/7 helpline at 1-800-227-2345. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Sleep Number Corporation

Sleep Number is a leader in sleep and wellness technology. Our 360smart bed platform connects the physical and digital worlds, creating an immersive, adaptive, and individualized sleep health experience. Quality sleep is vital for physical, mental, and emotional wellbeing; our smart beds deliver exceptional sleep by automatically sensing and effortlessly adjusting to the needs of each sleeper. Through partnerships with the world’s leading health and research institutions, we are advancing sleep science with our 18 billion hours of highly accurate, longitudinal sleep data from millions of sleepers in our Smart SleeperSM community.

Sleep Number is a company with purpose, with over 5,000 mission-driven team members who are dedicated to improving the health and wellbeing of society through higher quality sleep. We have improved more than 14 million lives and are committed to lifelong relationships with our smart sleepers.

For life-changing sleep, visit SleepNumber.com or one of our almost 675 Sleep Number® stores. More information is available on our newsroom and investor+relations sites.

