Applied+DNA+Sciences%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) (“Applied DNA” or the “Company”), a leader in polymerase chain reaction ("PCR")-based technologies, today announced that it will release financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2022, after the market closes on Thursday, February 9, 2023. The Company will host a conference call for the investment community to discuss its results and answer questions at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Date & Time: Thursday, February 9 @ 4:30 p.m. ET

Dial In (ask to be joined into the Applied DNA Sciences call):

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available for 1 week following the conclusion of the live call:

  • Replay for domestic callers (toll free): 877-344-7529, replay access code 2079390
  • Replay for Canadian callers: 855-669-9658, replay access code 2079390

An archived webcast replay of the conference call will be available for 1 year following the conclusion of the live call: https%3A%2F%2Fevent.choruscall.com%2Fmediaframe%2Fwebcast.html%3Fwebcastid%3DgZ93PCbr

An accompanying slide presentation will be embedded in the webcast (live and replay) and can also be accessed in the ‘Company+Events’ section of the ‘News & Events’ tab of the Applied DNA investor relations website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.adnas.com%2F.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences is a biotechnology company developing technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid ("DNA"). Using the polymerase chain reaction ("PCR") to enable both the production and detection of DNA, we operate in three primary business markets: (i) the manufacture of DNA for use in nucleic acid-based therapeutics; (ii) the detection of DNA in molecular diagnostics testing services; and (iii) the manufacture and detection of DNA for industrial supply chain security services.

Visit adnas.com+for more information. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn. Join our mailing+list.

The Company's common stock is listed on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol 'APDN,' and its publicly traded warrants are listed on OTC under the ticker symbol 'APPDW.'

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230202005522/en/

