ARROW FINANCIAL CORP recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 334 stocks valued at a total of $737.00Mil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were ARROW FINANCIAL CORP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 285,251-share investment in ARCA:IBDN. Previously, the stock had a 1.04% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $25.03 during the quarter.

On 02/02/2023, iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF traded for a price of $25.055 per share and a market cap of $1.20Bil. The stock has returned -0.14% over the past year.

ARROW FINANCIAL CORP reduced their investment in ARCA:IDEV by 91,692 shares. The trade had a 0.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $53.49.

On 02/02/2023, iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF traded for a price of $61.5 per share and a market cap of $10.69Bil. The stock has returned -5.02% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a price-book ratio of 1.56.

During the quarter, ARROW FINANCIAL CORP bought 219,259 shares of ARCA:IBDW for a total holding of 289,959. The trade had a 0.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $19.66.

On 02/02/2023, iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF traded for a price of $20.96 per share and a market cap of $203.31Mil. The stock has returned -9.66% over the past year.

During the quarter, ARROW FINANCIAL CORP bought 194,513 shares of ARCA:IBDU for a total holding of 290,378. The trade had a 0.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $21.9.

On 02/02/2023, iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF traded for a price of $23.14 per share and a market cap of $374.87Mil. The stock has returned -7.17% over the past year.

During the quarter, ARROW FINANCIAL CORP bought 197,992 shares of ARCA:IBDV for a total holding of 278,501. The trade had a 0.5600000000000001% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $20.56.

On 02/02/2023, iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF traded for a price of $21.8245 per share and a market cap of $253.16Mil. The stock has returned -8.25% over the past year.

