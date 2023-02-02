TB Alternative Assets Ltd. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

2001, AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA TOWER HONG KONG, K3 NA

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 40 stocks valued at a total of $278.00Mil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought 90,400 shares of NAS:PDD for a total holding of 139,400. The trade had a 2.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $69.62.

On 02/02/2023, Pinduoduo Inc traded for a price of $98.70999999999999 per share and a market cap of $124.81Bil. The stock has returned 71.29% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pinduoduo Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 32.91, a price-book ratio of 9.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.15 and a price-sales ratio of 7.76.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 24,600-share investment in NAS:LULU. Previously, the stock had a 2.48% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $328.87 during the quarter.

On 02/02/2023, Lululemon Athletica Inc traded for a price of $317.7 per share and a market cap of $40.51Bil. The stock has returned -8.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lululemon Athletica Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 34.91, a price-book ratio of 13.33, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.76 and a price-sales ratio of 5.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.55, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 109,700 shares in NAS:JD, giving the stock a 2.21% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $50.31 during the quarter.

On 02/02/2023, JD.com Inc traded for a price of $58.9 per share and a market cap of $92.21Bil. The stock has returned -19.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, JD.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 640.22, a price-book ratio of 3.05, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 9.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 96.87 and a price-sales ratio of 0.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.51, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought 372,551 shares of NYSE:BEKE for a total holding of 3,335,865. The trade had a 1.87% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $13.9.

On 02/02/2023, KE Holdings Inc traded for a price of $19.41 per share and a market cap of $24.31Bil. The stock has returned -4.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, KE Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -426.39 and a price-sales ratio of 2.47.

During the quarter, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought 44,600 shares of NAS:DOCU for a total holding of 190,700. The trade had a 0.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.68.

On 02/02/2023, DocuSign Inc traded for a price of $65.43000000000001 per share and a market cap of $13.16Bil. The stock has returned -45.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, DocuSign Inc has a price-book ratio of 28.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -433.85 and a price-sales ratio of 5.35.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.22, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.