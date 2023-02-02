Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 104 stocks valued at a total of $159.00Mil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s top five trades of the quarter.

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc reduced their investment in NAS:META by 11,317 shares. The trade had a 0.98% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $117.43.

On 02/02/2023, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $189.83 per share and a market cap of $497.77Bil. The stock has returned -41.54% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.10, a price-book ratio of 4.08, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.09 and a price-sales ratio of 4.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.49, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc reduced their investment in NAS:PYPL by 10,960 shares. The trade had a 0.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $80.04000000000001.

On 02/02/2023, PayPal Holdings Inc traded for a price of $86.31999999999999 per share and a market cap of $98.41Bil. The stock has returned -34.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PayPal Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 43.82, a price-book ratio of 4.89, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.96, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.79 and a price-sales ratio of 3.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.37, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc reduced their investment in NYSE:APH by 3,936 shares. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.68000000000001.

On 02/02/2023, Amphenol Corp traded for a price of $81.34999999999999 per share and a market cap of $48.41Bil. The stock has returned 2.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amphenol Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 26.58, a price-book ratio of 6.90, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.16 and a price-sales ratio of 4.01.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc reduced their investment in NYSE:TMO by 515 shares. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $529.89.

On 02/02/2023, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc traded for a price of $590.97 per share and a market cap of $231.78Bil. The stock has returned -1.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 33.22, a price-book ratio of 5.32, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.77 and a price-sales ratio of 5.29.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc reduced their investment in NYSE:DHR by 976 shares. The trade had a 0.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $261.48.

On 02/02/2023, Danaher Corp traded for a price of $269.45 per share and a market cap of $196.24Bil. The stock has returned -8.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Danaher Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 27.92, a price-book ratio of 4.05, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.60 and a price-sales ratio of 6.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

