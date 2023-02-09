Q2+Holdings%2C+Inc. (NYSE: QTWO), a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending, today announced that Encore+Bank, one of the nation’s fastest-growing banks, has selected Q2 as its strategic digital partner.

Encore Bank – a commercially focused boutique bank with $3.4 billion in assets that serves customers in 20 markets across eight states – will deploy the Q2 digital banking platform, along with several Q2 Catalyst commercial solutions. Leveraging the Q2 digital banking platform’s extensive integration capabilities, Encore Bank will be able to grow its commercial lending, deposit and non-interest income business through a seamless digital experience that connects to its back-office processing systems.

“Technology has changed the game in banking, but it’s no longer enough to be a differentiator; it also needs to drive and deepen relationships,” said Encore Bank President, Chief Strategy & Growth Officer Burt Hicks. “We looked for a digital partner that was the best of the best with unmatched capabilities and competency. Q2 brings immense value and innovation to the table. Their team immediately aligned with our vision at the executive level, and we look forward to a long-term partnership.”

Encore Bank will leverage many of the digital solutions that are part of Q2 Catalyst, Q2’s suite of best-in-class commercial banking solutions, to deliver a modernized user experience to its customers. These solutions include Q2's industry-leading digital banking platform that serves consumers, small businesses and commercial customers, Q2's onboarding solutions for consumers and businesses and Q2's best-in-class treasury management solutions, along with Q2 Treasury Onboarding™, Q2 Commercial Sales Enablement, Q2 ClickSWITCH, Centrix and Q2 Marketplace.

“Q2 Catalyst resonated with our team because it allowed us to solve specific challenges for our commercial customers, including the ability to onboard efficiently and the autonomy to manage day-to-day operations with ease,” said Nikki Pfleger, director of business banking solutions, Encore Bank. “We want to deliver a seamless digital experience and best-in-market treasury technology, all while providing capital to small and mid-sized businesses.”

Known for its concierge approach to banking, innovative technology and experienced bankers, Encore Bank offers a unique experience for its employees, partners and clients. Each Encore Bank location employs local people with local interests and a deep understanding of what makes each community great. They are committed to serving clients and the communities by forming deep partnerships with its customers, local nonprofits and philanthropic and community organizations.

Dallas Wells, senior vice president of Product Management, Q2 said, “Q2 is proud to partner with Encore Bank and work in lockstep with its innovative team to deliver solutions for every aspect of the commercial life cycle. Encore Bank is truly building something unique, and we are excited to partner with Encore Bank to help empower its growth trajectory and accelerate its digital roadmap.”

For more information about Q2’s best-in-class commercial banking suite, go to Q2+Catalyst.

Click+here to learn more about the Q2 and Encore Bank partnership.

About Encore Bank

Headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas, the Encore journey began in 2019 when three experienced Arkansas bank professionals moved to The Capital Bank, a small Little Rock bank established in 1997. With just seven employees, $160 million in total assets and a vision to build a different kind of bank, founders Chris Roberts, Phillip Jett and Burt Hicks rebranded that small bank to Encore Bank, and within three years, turned it into the fastest organically growing bank in the country. Today, Encore Bank has more than 300 employees, $3.4 billion in total assets (as of Jan. 15, 2022) and is operating in 20 markets across eight states. Encore Bank is a privately held, boutique bank with a commercial focus that couples highly experienced and talented bankers with innovative technology to offer unprecedented levels of service to its clients through a hospitality-inspired concierge approach. Encore Bank provides a full suite of financial products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, their families and contacts with purpose, passion and precision. Additional information about Encore Bank can be found at www.bankencore.com.

About Q2 Holdings, Inc.

Q2 is a financial experience company dedicated to providing digital banking and lending solutions to banks, credit unions, alternative finance, and fintech companies in the U.S. and internationally. With comprehensive end-to-end solution sets, Q2 enables its partners to provide cohesive, secure, data-driven experiences to every account holder – from consumer to small business and corporate. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices throughout the world and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit Q2.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230202005234/en/