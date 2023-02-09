With Valentine’s Day on the horizon, pet parents around the country are replacing flowers and chocolates with kibble and chew toys. MetLife Pet Insurance’s new Pet Parent Pulse Survey reveals many people prioritize their furry friends over their human connections, with eight-in-ten pet parents revealing they’d rather spend time with a pet than go on a first date. What’s more – 42% of pet parents surveyed said they would rather have their pet as their Valentine instead of a person.

Pets are more than just animal companions. Most respondents (78%) consider their pet to be their child, with 69% stating they love their pet more than some family members.

“Love is in the air this Valentine’s Day – and comes in many forms,” said Brian Jorgensen, Head of Pet Insurance at MetLife. “Our recent MetLife Pet Insurance survey reveals just how special the companionship and connection between pets and their parents are. In fact, nearly one in six respondents said they tell their pet they love them more than they tell their partner!”

As part of the survey findings, single pet parents were more likely than married pet parents to prefer pet companionship to human interaction (82% to 75%, respectively). Additionally, Millennials (25-40-year-olds) were also more likely than older pet parents to prefer spending free time with their pets instead of people (83% of Millennials compared to 71% of pet parents aged 57 and up). Divorced/separated pet parents, by contrast, were most split in their perspective, with just over half indicating they would prefer a pet Valentine over a human one.

While there is no question that the bond between pet parents and their animal companions is strong, over+half+of+pet+parents+%2854%25%29+worry+about+being+able+to+care+for+their+pet+in+the+future with current economic uncertainties. Pets can be expensive – beyond the Valentine’s Day gifts. The average+pet+parent+will+spend+just+under+%241%2C500+a+year, with the biggest expense after food being vet care. To support these pet parents, MetLife Pet Insurance offers an array of pet insurance plans that allow them to take the steps necessary to safeguard their pet’s health while also easing their financial burden.

“Every year, Valentine’s Day serves as a loving reminder to spend time with those we care about most. As our survey shows, this includes pets,” Jorgensen explains. “One of the greatest acts of love a pet parent can take is to ensure the health and safety of their pet. MetLife Pet Insurance provides pet parents with the support they need to care for their pet without breaking the bank.”

To learn more about pet insurance, visit Metlifepetinsurance.com%2Fmonthoflove. To get a customized quote to meet your pet’s needs, click here.

Research Methodology

On behalf of MetLife Pet Insurance, CITE Research (www.citeresearch.com) conducted an online survey among 1,001 U.S. adult pet parents in January 2023. Respondents were screened to be at least 18 years of age and currently own a pet.

