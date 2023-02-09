Harris+Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it is advising Scott Dunn, a portfolio company of Inflexion Private Equity (Inflexion), on its pending sale to Flight Centre Travel Group (ASX: FLT; FCTG). Scott Dunn is one of the world's leading luxury tour operators. The transaction is being led by Will+Bain, Ed+Arkus, Krishna+Patel and Ruben Pinheiro of the Harris Williams Consumer+Group.

“The Scott Dunn management team has built a phenomenal business—a truly guest-centric and multi-award-winning brand with a market-leading position in the luxury travel space,” said Will Bain, a managing director at Harris Williams. “We are delighted to be working with the Scott Dunn team on this transaction. FCTG will be a fantastic partner for the business to continue its strong growth on the international stage, and we look forward to following their progress in the years ahead.”

Ed Arkus, a managing director at Harris Williams, added, “This transaction builds on our extensive experience in the travel sector. In recent years Harris Williams has advised on numerous travel sector transactions, involving leading brands such as Forest Holidays, Sykes Cottages, The Travel Chapter, loveholidays, Go City (f.k.a. Leisure Pass Group), A-Rosa, Siblu, Riviera Travel, and Great Rail Journeys. Of note is that the Scott Dunn transaction is one of the first of an international tour operator in the post-Covid world. We are seeing strong interest from investors in the sector, and we expect that to increase in the medium term.”

Established in 1986, Scott Dunn is one of the world’s leading luxury tour operators with offices in the U.K., the U.S., and Asia. With a multi-award-winning brand and team, Scott Dunn sets the benchmark for service-led, luxury, tailor-made travel, delivering a truly one-of-a-kind guest experience. Its unique proposition means Scott Dunn is able to create fantastic luxury holidays to over 100 destination countries, across multiple trip types – from honeymoons to Explorers Kids Clubs, to safaris, to tailor-made touring, ski, and expedition cruising – attracting a loyal and resilient guest base, including, Scott Dunn Private members.

Inflexion is a leading mid-market private equity firm which works in partnership with ambitious management teams of high-growth, entrepreneurial businesses to accelerate sustainable growth. Inflexion’s flexible approach allows it to back both majority and minority investments, typically investing £10 million to £400 million of equity in each deal. With bespoke teams and dedicated capital, Inflexion’s funds invest across a variety of sectors from offices in London, Manchester, and Amsterdam. Inflexion helps businesses achieve the next stage of growth through M&A, international expansion, digital enhancement, talent development, commercial strategy, sustainability focus and access to Inflexion’s global network. It also benefits from a local presence in Bangalore, Boston, São Paulo, and Shanghai dedicated to portfolio development, enabling investee companies to benefit from privileged access to these fast-growth markets.

After starting with one leisure travel shop in the early 1980s, FCTG (ASX: FLT) has enjoyed remarkable growth to become one of the largest and most diverse businesses of its kind in the world with a significant presence across the leisure, corporate, and supply sectors. FLT now has company-owned operations in 26 countries and a corporate travel management network that spans more than 90 countries. Key leisure and corporate travel brands in Australia include Flight Centre, Travel Associates, Travel Partners, Travel Money, BYOjet, Corporate Traveller, and FCM. FLT listed on the Australian Securities Exchange in 1995 and currently has a market capitalization in the order of A$3.2 billion.

Harris+Williams is a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services. Clients worldwide rely on us to help unlock value in their business and turn ambitious goals into reality. We approach every engagement with boundless collaboration, pooling expertise and relationships across industries and geographies to uncover the unique story of each company. For over 30 years, our clients have trusted us to think strategically, execute precisely, and deliver premium outcomes through M&A.

From essential home services, to brands that help consumers identify with a lifestyle, to healthier eating trends, the consumer industry provides a wide range of vibrant sectors to create long-term value. Led by dedicated professionals, the Harris Williams Consumer+Group partners with global investors and company leaders. Our clients rely on us to understand their strategic options in the market. We have deep industry knowledge across multiple sectors such as consumer products, consumer services, food and beverage, and consumer multi-site.

