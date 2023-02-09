Advisory: Fortis Inc. to Hold Teleconference on February 10 to Discuss 2022 Annual Results

ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland and Labrador, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortis Inc. ("Fortis" or the "Corporation") (TSX/: FTS) will release its 2022 financial results on Friday, February 10, 2023. A teleconference and webcast will be held the same day at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern). David Hutchens, President and Chief Executive Officer and Jocelyn Perry, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will discuss the Corporation's 2022 annual financial results.

Shareholders, analysts, members of the media and other interested parties in North America are invited to participate by calling 1.416.764.8658. International participants may participate by calling 1.888.886.7786. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. No passcode is required.

A live and archived audio webcast of the teleconference will be available on the Corporation's website, www.fortisinc.com. A replay of the teleconference will be available two hours after the conclusion of the call until March 10, 2023. Please call 1.416.764.8692 or 1.877.674.7070 and enter passcode 760995#.

About Fortis
Fortis is a well-diversified leader in the North American regulated electric and gas utility industry with 2021 revenue of $9.4 billion and total assets of $64 billion as at September 30, 2022. The Corporation's 9,100 employees serve utility customers in five Canadian provinces, nine U.S. states and three Caribbean countries.

Fortis shares are listed on the TSX and and trade under the symbol FTS. Additional information can be accessed at www.fortisinc.com, www.sedar.com, or www.sec.gov.

For further information contact

Investor Enquiries:
Ms. Stephanie Amaimo
Vice President, Investor Relations
Fortis Inc.
248.946.3572
[email protected]		Media Enquiries:
Ms. Karen McCarthy
Vice President, Communications & Corporate Affairs
Fortis Inc.
709.737.5323
[email protected]
