DIOS AU33 Lithium property & pegmatites, James Bay, Quebec

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

MONTREAL, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dios Exploration Inc. wholly-owned AU33 property, south of Dios’ Lithium33, covers a further 143 high potential lithium claims for 76.5 sq.km adjacent to Critical Elements Corp. property hosting advanced Pivert-Rose lithium and tantalum deposit.

Within Lower Eastmain Greenstone-belt, Dios’ AU33 claims cover favourable sections of folded Anatacau volcanics at the margins of large Mitsumis differentiated felsic pluton, which includes:

  1. dominant magnetic tonalite suite with irregular pegmatitic granodiorite pockets/lenses;
  2. granodiorite suite with frequent sub-horizontal injections.

On adjacent Pivert-Rose property to the south, several east-west spodumene-lepidolite-tantalite-beryl (Pivert-Rose-JR) bearing pegmatite dykes, 10-20m wide, injected the Mitsumis pluton near the western margin of a granite. The Rose deposit has resources estimate at 26.3Mt @ 0.87% Li2O & 138 ppm Ta2O5 (InnovExplo, 2022).

Within Dios’ AU33/Lithium33 projects, in James Bay prolific lithium region of central Quebec, four (4) main lithium target-areas were defined from Dios’ geoscientific data:

  1. Lithium Lake sediments anomalies clustered along Eastmain River west of EM-1;
  2. Lithium Lake sediments anomalies clustered in the LeCaron pluton north of EM-1;
  3. Regional fold-nose of Anatacau volcanics located west-southwest of EM-1;
  4. Southern flank of the volcanics enclosed within the Mitsumis.

    Most targets are located up-ice of larger regional Lithium-Rubidium-Cesium (lake sediments & glacial tills) dispersal train.

Field work is planned on Au33-Lithium33 in the vicinities of EM-1 hydropower facilities. H. Desbiens M.Sc. P. Geo, Dios’ V.P., 43-101 Qualified Person, reviewed this release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact information :
Marie-José Girard, P. Geo M.Sc., 43-101 QP
President
[email protected]
Tel. (514) 923-9123

Website: www.diosexplo.com


Dios-Exploration-Inc.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.