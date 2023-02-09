BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2023 / Goldman Small Cap Research, a stock market research firm specializing in the small cap and microcap sectors, announced today that it has published a new research report on KwikClick, Inc. (OTCQB:KWIK), an innovative developer and provider of consolidated platform that combines brands' customer acquisition and engagement campaigns with loyalty, rewards, influencer, and affiliate programs. The report carries a price target. To view the new research report, along with disclosures and disclaimers, or to download the report in its entirety, please visit https://bit.ly/3YmkdSl.

Serving the multi-billion dollar e-commerce industry, KWIK is a disruptive, social software platform developed to connect sellers with buyers, merging the benefits of social media marketing with the intense power of affiliate marketing. The platform is designed to solve the current issues limiting the potentially meteoric e-commerce ecosystem's growth. For brands, KWIK can ensure that their KWIK-centric online marketing spend will only occur when an influencer or affiliate-driven sale is transacted. Plus, KWIK provides ongoing, detailed monitoring and reporting capabilities. As a result, brands' ROI should be favorably impacted.

In the Opportunity Research report, analyst Rob Goldman reviews the Company's competitive positioning, strategic and operational inflection points, and the potential future impact of these events on the Company and its valuation.

Disruptive Technology and Approach, Growth Opportunities to Drive Valuation

Goldman commented, "We believe that KWIK is poised to transform the entire e-commerce ecosystem, improving outcomes for brands, merchants, influencers, affiliate marketers and buyers. The free KWIK platform enables brands to generate greater ROI on ad spendings, while influencers can earn 2x-4x typical commissions. Plus, customers are incentivized to become brand ambassadors, thereby spurring a brand's viral campaigns."

KWIK Approach Poised to Change the E-Commerce Ecosystem

"The patented, free to use KWIK platform offers significant advantages over current marketing methods for brands and a series of income streams for influencers and buyers. This model results in highly effective word-of-mouth marketing," noted Goldman. "The Company is leveraging API integration with Shopify, and similar integration will be completed with other major merchant marketplaces as well. Shopify boasts over 4 million e-commerce sites and $200+ billion in gross merchandise volume. Thus, Shopify could be a major sales driver, going forward."

Deployment and Utilization Offer Unique Upside Growth

"Our forecasts include $40M in sales for 2023 and $120M in sales for 2024. At present, KWIK has over two hundred brands and over 30,000 influencers on the platform, and we expect this figure to rise exponentially this year. Our $12-month price target is based on a 6.3x price/sales multiple on our 2024 estimated sales and a 2024 industry average price/ earnings multiple," said Goldman.

About Goldman Small Cap Research: Founded in 2009by former Piper Jaffray analyst and mutual fund manager Rob Goldman, Goldman Small Cap Research produces sponsored and non-sponsored small cap and microcap stock research reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters.

Goldman Small Cap Research is not in any way affiliated with Goldman Sachs & Co.

This press release contains excerpts of our most recently published company report on KwikClick, Inc. ("The Company"). The information used and statements of fact made have been obtained from sources considered reliable but we neither guarantee nor represent the completeness or accuracy. Goldman Small Cap Research relied solely upon information derived from KwikClick, Inc. The information includes authorized press releases or legal disclosures made in their filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission http://www.sec.gov.

Separate from the factual content of our update about the Company, we may from time to time include our own opinions about the Company, its business, markets, and opportunities. Any opinions we may offer about the Company are solely our own, and are made in reliance upon our rights under the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, and are provided solely for the general opinionated discussion of our readers. Our opinions should not be considered to be complete, precise, accurate, or current investment advice. Statements herein may contain forward-looking statements and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties affecting results.

A Goldman Small Cap Research report, update, newsletter, article, trading alert, corporate profile, sector or industry snapshot, podcast interview, or press release is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated full disclosures, disclaimers, and analyst background on our website before investing. Neither Goldman Small Cap Research nor its parent is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with FINRA or any other regulatory agency. A Speculative Buy rating for our covered companies is defined as a company that we believe exhibits the potential to generate outsized returns despite inherent, above-average business, market, or financial risk. To download this research report, or any of our research, view our disclosures and disclaimers, or for more information, visit www.goldmanresearch.com. In 2023, Goldman Small Cap Research (GSCR) was compensated by a third party in the amount of $6000 for research services including research report production and a press release.

