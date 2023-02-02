EVERYONE'S A LITTLE IRISH ON ST. PATRICK'S DAY, EVEN YOUR SHAKE! BAILEYS INTRODUCES ITS FIRST-EVER MINTY GREEN OFFERING - VANILLA MINT SHAKE - TO HELP CELEBRATE THE IRISH WAY

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2023

The new, limited time offering puts an adult (and Irish) twist on a classic treat

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Born in Ireland in 1974, Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur was the first spirit to combine some of Ireland's most unapologetically delicious ingredients: rich dairy cream and Irish Whisky & fine spirits. Just in time for St. Patrick's Day, Baileys is celebrating its Irish roots with the launch of Baileys first-ever minty green limited-time-offering – Baileys Vanilla Mint Shake Irish Cream Liqueur; an adult (and proudly Irish) twist on a classic treat, perfect for any St. Patrick's Day celebration.

Made with the delectable flavors of mint, vanilla, and a hint of chocolate, Baileys Vanilla Mint Shake can be enjoyed in a number of ways including blended in an indulgent adult milkshake, in a chilled shot, or even over your favorite ice cream. The exceptionally colorful treat is the perfect indulgence and green-themed addition to all St. Patrick's Day celebrations, from daytime get-togethers to an afternoon sláinte with your crew.

"This St. Patrick's Day, Baileys is going minty green for the first time ever! We are absolutely thrilled to provide a new delicious indulgence for everyone's annual celebrations," says Sophie Kelly, SVP of Whiskies and Liqueur, DIAGEO North America. "St. Patrick's Day is always a time when people come together to have a bit of fun and toast to the Emerald Isle, and we hope this year it's with the decadent Baileys Vanilla Mint Shake."

Baileys Vanilla Mint Shake is available nationwide for a limited time for those 21+ where spirits-based beverages are sold for a suggested retail price of $24.99 for a 750ml bottle. For more information, please visit www.BAILEYS.com.

About BAILEYS Original Irish Cream Liqueur:
BAILEYS launched in Ireland in 1974. It is now available in 180 markets worldwide and is the number one selling liqueur in the world. Owned by Diageo plc, BAILEYS is currently ranked 7th among all distilled spirits sold worldwide. It's the signature delicious balance of Irish Cream, whisky and fine spirits that makes BAILEYS Original Irish Cream the perfect little indulgence when you need a break from your daily routine. The BAILEYS portfolio includes Original Irish Cream, Salted Caramel, Vanilla Cinnamon, Espresso Crème, Strawberries & Cream and Almande. For more information on BAILEYS Original Irish Cream, please visit us atwww.BAILEYS.com.

About Diageo North America
Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world.

For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow at Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

