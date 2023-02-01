Micro-Star International: Back to Work Promotion- What's the level of your post-holiday syndrome?

TAIPEI, Feb. 2, 2023

TAIPEI, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MSI, a leading manufacturer of PC hardware, announces the Back to Work promotion, starting from February 1st, 2023 (00:01 PST) to February 28th, 2023 (23:59 PST). After the long vacation for the new year celebration, are you ready to get back to work? By inviting users to take a simple post-holiday syndrome test, MSI will recommend the best PC solution to get through busy working days and boost productivity based on users' psychological and emotional status. Furthermore, users will have a chance to win an MSI Modern LED Lux as long as they complete the test. Plus, the grand prize- MSI MD272QPW monitor will be drawn for participants who purchased recommended MSI PC solutions.

The holidays can be joyful and stressful. People can bring many different moods back from their break. However, are you ready to get back into a professional mindset? After completing the test and entering gleam, users will have a chance to win an MSI Modern LED Lux lightbar in the weekly lucky draw. Meanwhile, all the participants who purchase the selected MSI Business and Productivity products and fill out the lucky draw registration form can have a chance to win an MSI MD272QPW monitor in addition to the lightbar. The lucky draw result will be announced on March 30th, 2023 on the Back to Work promotion landing page, and lucky winners will be informed via registered emails.

Take a quiz to check your level of post-holiday syndrome and win a prize: https://msi.gm/SE5DFDF0

MSI also offers more special programs for consumers. For more detailed information, view the promotion pages.

  • MSI Reward Program - Review a product, refer a friend or participate in other actions that can earn up to 500 points. Register now and unlock your exclusive benefits!
    https://rewards.msi.com/

About MSI

As a world leading gaming brand, MSI is the most trusted name in gaming and eSports. We stand by our principles of breakthroughs in design, the pursuit of excellence, and technological innovation. Integrating gamers' most coveted extreme performance, realistic visuals, authentic sound, precise control and smooth streaming functions into its gaming rigs, MSI frees gamers from tedious trial and error and pushes gaming performance beyond limits. The determination to surpass past achievements has made MSI a 'True Gaming' brand with gaming spirit throughout the industry! For more product information, please go to https://www.msi.com/

  • All rights of the technical, pictures, text and other content published in this press release are reserved. Contents are subject to changes without prior notice.

