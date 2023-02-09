CORSAIR® (NASDAQ: CRSR), a world leader in enthusiast components for gamers, creators, and PC builders, today launched a slew of upgrades to a wide range of its most acclaimed PC components. With its best performing RGB fan in the AF RGB ELITE, new liquid CPU cooler options in the iCUE ELITE CAPELLIX XT, ELITE LCD XT, and RGB ELITE Series, and new 4000D/5000D RGB AIRFLOW cases, CORSAIR is delivering stylish looks and upgraded performance in a large-scale coordinated launch to support enthusiasts building a brand-new performance PC or upgrading their system for the new year.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230202005717/en/

CORSAIR® (NASDAQ: CRSR), a world leader in enthusiast components for gamers, creators, and PC builders, today launched a slew of upgrades to a wide range of its most acclaimed PC components. With its best performing RGB fan in the AF RGB ELITE, new liquid CPU cooler options in the iCUE ELITE CAPELLIX XT, ELITE LCD XT, and RGB ELITE Series, and new 4000D/5000D RGB AIRFLOW cases, CORSAIR is delivering stylish looks and upgraded performance in a large-scale coordinated launch to support enthusiasts building a brand-new performance PC or upgrading their system for the new year. (Photo: Business Wire)

The AF RGB ELITE PWM fan takes the crown as CORSAIR’s highest performing RGB fan, merging the fantastic airflow of the AF ELITE Series with eight brilliant individually addressable LEDs per fan. CORSAIR AirGuide technology concentrates airflow into a cone directed at your hottest components, with fan speeds reaching up to 2,100 RPM and 1,700 RPM for 120mm and 140mm, respectively. Fluid dynamic bearings ensure low-noise operation, with support for Zero RPM mode at low loads to eliminate fan noise altogether. AF RGB ELITE is available in multi-fan kits with an included iCUE Lighting Node CORE controller, or single fan expansions.

iCUE ELITE CAPELLIX XT and ELITE LCD XT liquid CPU coolers incorporate these new AF RGB ELITE fans, as well as pre-applied CORSAIR XTM70 Extreme Performance Thermal Paste, to deliver even better cooling – perfect for the thermally demanding 13th Gen Intel® Core™ and AMD® Ryzen™ 7000 Series processors. The ELITE CAPELLIX XT features a new style with 33 ultra-bright CAPELLIX LEDs in the pump cap, while the ELITE LCD XT comes equipped with a vivid 2.1” IPS LCD screen that displays anything you like, from real-time temperatures to your favorite GIFs. Available in a wide range of radiator sizes from 240mm up to 420mm, with extended tubing length for easy installation, these coolers are ready for any modern system.

The new H60x and H100x RGB ELITE all-in-one coolers offer great cooling complete with one or two SP120 RGB ELITE AirGuide fans. Perfect for first-time builders, these coolers are also compatible with the latest Intel and AMD motherboard sockets and feature simple 5V ARGB motherboard lighting control for fast and easy installation and operation. The H60x and H100x RGB ELITE are also compatible with CORSAIR iCUE software when plugged into a CORSAIR iCUE controller (sold separately) if users wish to integrate their cooling into the iCUE software suite.

Finally, the 4000D RGB AIRFLOW and 5000D RGB AIRFLOW have joined the best-selling lineup of CORSAIR PC cases. These mid-tower ATX cases are renowned for their strong airflow potential thanks to a perforated steel front panel. New to these models is the inclusion of three AF120 RGB ELITE fans and an iCUE Lighting Node PRO controller for amazing lighting out of the box. Two additional 120mm fan mounts have also been added to the PSU shroud, for installing dedicated airflow directed at your high-powered GPU. The 4000D and 5000D RGB AIRFLOW are available in your choice of Black or the new True White color variation, featuring an all-white frame with white trim.

Availability, Warranty and Pricing

The CORSAIR AF120 RGB ELITE, AF140 RGB ELITE, iCUE ELITE CAPELLIX XT, iCUE ELITE LCD XT, H60x RGB ELITE, H100x RGB ELITE, 4000D RGB AIRFLOW, and 5000D RGB AIRFLOW are available immediately from the CORSAIR webstore and the CORSAIR worldwide network of authorized retailers and distributors.

The AF120 RGB ELITE, AF140 RGB ELITE, iCUE ELITE CAPELLIX XT, iCUE ELITE LCD XT, H60x RGB ELITE and H100x RGB ELITE are backed by a five-year warranty, alongside the CORSAIR worldwide customer service and technical support network. The CORSAIR 4000D RGB AIRFLOW and 5000D RGB AIRFLOW are backed by a two-year warranty.

For up-to-date pricing of the CORSAIR AF120 RGB ELITE, AF140 RGB ELITE, iCUE ELITE CAPELLIX XT, iCUE ELITE LCD XT, H60x RGB ELITE, H100x RGB ELITE, 4000D RGB AIRFLOW, and 5000D RGB AIRFLOW, please refer to the CORSAIR website or contact your local CORSAIR sales or PR representative.

Web Pages

To learn more about the CORSAIR AF RGB ELITE, please visit:

https%3A%2F%2Fcorsair.com%2Ficue-af-rgb-elite

To learn more about the CORSAIR iCUE ELITE CAPELLIX XT, please visit:

https%3A%2F%2Fcorsair.com%2Fh100i-elite-capellix-xt+%0A

https%3A%2F%2Fcorsair.com%2Fh115i-elite-capellix-xt+%0A

https%3A%2F%2Fcorsair.com%2Fh150i-elite-capellix-xt+%0A

https%3A%2F%2Fcorsair.com%2Fh170i-elite-capellix-xt

To learn more about the CORSAIR iCUE ELITE LCD XT, please visit:

https%3A%2F%2Fcorsair.com%2Fh100i-elite-lcd-xt+%0A

https%3A%2F%2Fcorsair.com%2Fh150i-elite-lcd-xt+%0A

https%3A%2F%2Fcorsair.com%2Fh170i-elite-lcd-xt

To learn more about the CORSAIR H60x and H100x RGB ELITE, please visit:

https%3A%2F%2Fcorsair.com%2Fh60x-rgb-elite+%0A

https%3A%2F%2Fcorsair.com%2Fh100x-rgb-elite

To learn more about the CORSAIR 4000D RGB AIRFLOW, please visit:

https%3A%2F%2Fcorsair.com%2Ficue-4000d-rgb-airflow

To learn more about the CORSAIR 5000D RGB AIRFLOW, please visit:

https%3A%2F%2Fcorsair.com%2Ficue-5000d-rgb-airflow

Product Images

High-resolution images of the CORSAIR products in today’s announcement can be found at the link below:

https%3A%2F%2Fpr.cor.sr%2FDIY+%0A

Access Key: w*A6Vl01hWts

About CORSAIR

CORSAIR (NASDAQ:CRSR) is a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-performance gear and technology for gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts. From award-winning PC components and peripherals, to premium streaming equipment, smart ambient lighting, and esports coaching services, CORSAIR delivers a full ecosystem of products that work together to enable everyone, from casual gamers to committed professionals, to perform at their very best.

Copyright © 2023 Corsair Memory, Inc. All rights reserved. CORSAIR and the sails logo are registered trademarks of CORSAIR in the United States and/or other countries. All other company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks, and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated. Features, pricing, availability, and specifications are subject to change without notice.

CORSAIR/Elgato PR Contacts

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230202005717/en/