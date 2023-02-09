MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2023 / Clients of 42West, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN), made a splash at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival which concluded this past weekend. In total, 42West's roster picked up four awards at the largest independent film festival in the United States.

Festival wins included the U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award for Creative Vision: for the creative team of Magazine Dreams. The U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award for Acting: Lio Mehiel for Mutt. And, a duet of wins, the U.S. Dramatic Audience Award and the U.S. Dramatic Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award, for The Persian Version, directed by Maryam Keshavarz.

All 8 films on 42West's Sundance 2023 slate were well reviewed by the film press and represented world premieres:

FANCY DANCE - U.S. Dramatic Competition

A Film by Erica Tremblay

Starring Lily Gladstone, Isabel Deroy-Olson, Ryan Begay, Shea Whigham, Audrey Wasilewski

MAGAZINE DREAMS - U.S. Dramatic Competition

A Film by Elijah Bynum

Starring Jonathan Majors, Haley Bennett, Taylour Paige, Mike O'Hearn, Harrison Page, Harriet Sansom Harris

MUTT -U.S. Dramatic Competition

A Film by Vuk Lungulov-Klotz

Starring Lío Mehiel, Cole Doman, Mimi Ryder, Alejandro Goic

ONYX THE FORTUITOUS AND THE TALISMAN OF SOULS- Midnight

A Film by Andrew Bowser

Starring Andrew Bowser, Olivia Taylor Dudley, Jeffrey Combs, Ralph Ineson, Rivkah Reyes, T.C. Carson

THE PERSIAN VERSION- U.S. Dramatic Competition

A Film by Maryam Keshavarz

Starring Layla Mohammadi, Niousha Noor, Kamand Shafieisabet, Bella Warda, Chiara Stella, Bijan Daneshmand, Shervin Alenabi

SOMETIMES I THINK ABOUT DYING- U.S. Dramatic Competition

A Film by Rachel Lambert

Starring Daisy Ridley, Dave Merheje, Parvesh Cheena, Marcia Debonis, Meg Stalter, Brittany O'Grady

STILL: A MICHAEL J. FOX MOVIE - Apple Original Films

A Film by Davis Guggenheim Starring Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan Fox

YOUNG. WILD. FREE. - NEXT

A Film by Thembi L. Banks

Starring Algee Smith, Sanaa Lathan, Sierra Capri, Mike Epps

About 42West

With unparalleled experience, contacts, and expertise, 42West is one of the leading full-service public-relations firms in the entertainment industry. The firm's PR professionals have developed and executed marketing and publicity strategies for hundreds of movies, television shows, and digital productions as well as for countless individual actors, filmmakers, recording artists, and authors. In addition, 42West has also provided strategic communications counsel to a wide variety of high-profile individuals and corporate clients - ranging from movie and pop stars to major studios and media conglomerates.

About Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.

Dolphin Entertainment is a leading independent entertainment marketing and production company. Through our subsidiaries 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media and B/HI (a division of 42West), we provide expert strategic marketing and publicity services to many of the top brands, both individual and corporate, in the film, television, music, gaming and hospitality industries. All three PR firms have been ranked among the most recent Observer's "Power 50" PR Firms in the United States. Viewpoint Creative, Be Social and Socialyte complement their efforts with full-service creative branding and production capabilities as well as social media and influencer marketing services. Dolphin's legacy content production business, founded by Emmy-nominated CEO Bill O'Dowd, has produced multiple feature films and award-winning digital series, and has recently entered into a multi-year agreement with IMAX to co-produce feature documentaries. To learn more, visit: https://www.dolphinentertainment.com

This press release contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, Dolphin Entertainment Inc.'s offering of common stock as well as expected financial and operational results and the related assumptions underlying its expected results. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by the use of words such as "will," "would," "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "designed," "plan," or "intend," the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, Dolphin Entertainment's actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in its forward-looking statements. Dolphin Entertainment's forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events Dolphin Entertainment cannot predict, including those described in the risk factors contained in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause its actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Although Dolphin Entertainment believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved, and Dolphin Entertainment undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

CONTACT:

James Carbonara/Hayden IR

(646)-755-7412

[email protected]

SOURCE: Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/737807/42West-Clients-Shine-at-the-45th-Annual-Sundance-Film-Festival



