Gilead Sciences: Toward Health Equity for Black People Impacted by TNBC

1 hours ago
NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2023 / Gilead Sciences

Racism and the impact of social determinants of health drive disparities in outcomes for Black women impacted by triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC). Addressing these barriers is critical to advancing health equity.

Gilead awarded $5.7M in grants to 21 U.S. organizations for programs working to advance health equity for Black people impacted by TNBC.

Two grants are focused on organizational capacity building for Black-led organizations to help enhance their reach and sustainability.

Programmatic grants are focused on supporting local, regional and national approaches to bridging gaps across the cancer care continuum by:

  • Addressing the role of social determinants of health in access across the care continuum
  • Creating sustainable solutions to promoting racial equity in breast cancer care
  • Improving community, patient and provider communication, and relationships and engagement throughout the care continuum
  • Providing outreach and education about TNBC for communities, patients, families and caregivers
  • Supplying resources to help people navigate the TNBC healthcare journey

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes innovative medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The company strives to transform and simplify care for people with life-threatening illnesses around the world. Gilead has operations in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.

