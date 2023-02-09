TORONTO, ON and BEIT SHEAN, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2023 / K.B. Recycling Industries Ltd., conducting business as Alkemy ("Alkemy" or the "Company") ( TSXV:AKMY, Financial), is providing an update of its ongoing operations.

In 2022, Alkemy endeavored to progress in its business development. As noted in the Company's MD&A, dated November 28, 2022, Alkemy shut down its Israeli production site, in order to enjoy cost savings and reduce operational losses.

The Israeli site was built and developed as a prototype manufacturing facility that utilized the company's 'waste-to-product' process, demonstrating a proof of concept for this process and its economic and environmental benefits and advantages.

Following the acquisitions of Plasticos Flome S.L. ("Flome"), a plastics manufacturing company based in Valencia, Spain, and oceansix GmbH in Berlin, Germany, which focuses on developing innovative and disruptive products with a focus on the environment, the Company is now seeking to expand into its target markets, and to utilize more conducive conditions in Europe, such as government support and incentives, lower production costs and greater availability of plastic waste.

As a result, Alkemy has decided to reorganize its geographical operating structure and development and production activities to Europe. This change will allow Alkemy to be closer to key target markets and focus on key expansion efforts.

In January 2023, Alkemy relocated certain components of its Israeli production facility to Germany, and the Israeli site was permanently closed. At this time, as Alkemy is exploring options in Europe, it has temporarily suspended its activity with respect to the manufacturing and sales of recycled boards and sheets, as it focuses on other core activities as described below.

With these reorganizational steps, Alkemy intends to leverage its newly acquired business and technology resources and capabilities to focus its business development efforts on its new products under development, as well as to expand through Flome's products and business connections.

Following its acquisition of oceansix GmbH in Germany, Alkemy is in the process of changing its name to "oceansix solutions Ltd." and will provide an update once the name change has been completed. The name change remains subject to final approval by the Israeli Companies Registrar and TSX Venture Exchange. For more information go to oceansix.

"We are taking a decisive step towards realigning Alkemy and oceansix. It was consistent to close the activities in Israel and with this step lower operating losses. The Companies financial resources will flow into the development and marketing of the oceansix environmental projects - which are also based on plastics recycling. "noted the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Mr. Yoav Horowitz.

About Alkemy (K.B. Recycling Industries Ltd.)

Alkemy (in the process of being renamed oceansix Solutions Ltd.) is a technology and manufacturing company on an environmental mission. It engages in manufacturing and R&D activities to create innovative plastic based products and build transformative businesses that disrupt conventional methods for a better tomorrow. Alkemy is based in Israel with two subsidiaries in Germany and Spain.

