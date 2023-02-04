KeyBank Annual Super Refund Saturday Helping Eligible Families and Individuals File for the Earned Income Tax Credit

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2023 / Starting Saturday February 4th, 2023, KeyBank is partnering with local agencies and organizations across several states to host its annual Super Refund Saturday events. In many communities, KeyBank employees will work alongside volunteers from various organizations to provide free tax preparation services to those who need it most, helping low- to moderate-income individuals and families determine their eligibility for the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC).

The Earned Income Tax Credit is a benefit for working people with low to moderate income. To qualify, workers and families must meet certain requirements and file a tax return, even if they do not owe any tax or are not required to file. EITC reduces the amount of tax owed and may provide a refund. (Source: IRS)

Each year, thousands of qualifying Americans do not claim the EITC on their federal income tax returns, meaning billions of dollars in much-needed refunds goes unclaimed. Super Refund Saturday is a cost-effective way for tax filers to navigate the potentially confusing tax preparation process and ensure they are getting their full return.

According to the IRS, to qualify for the EITC earned income must be less than:

  • $53,057 ($59,187 if married and filing jointly) with three or more qualifying children
  • $49,399 ($55,529 if married and filing jointly) with two or more qualifying children
  • $43,492 ($49,622 if married and filing jointly) with one or more qualifying children
  • $16,480 ($22,610 if married and filing jointly) with no qualifying children

KeyBank will be hosting Super Refund Saturday events in several markets starting on February 4. All tax filers are welcome to attend and do not need to be a KeyBank client. Events include the following markets:

February 4:

Cleveland, OH: St. Ignatius High School, 1911 West 30th Street, Cleveland; 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; in partnership with CHN Housing Partners

Dayton, OH: The Job Center, 1133 S. Edwin C. Moses Blvd., Dayton; 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.; in partnership with the Dayton EITC Coalition

Indianapolis, IN: In partnership with the John Boner Neighborhood Center, 2236 E. 10th St., Indianapolis; 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

South Bend, IN: Indiana University South Bend 1700 Mishawaka Avenue South Bend, IN; 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.; in partnership with Goodwill Industries.

Aurora, CO: Montview Elementary School, 2055 North Moline Street, Aurora CO; 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.; in partnership with Tax Help Colorado

Tacoma, WA: Goodwill Milgard Work Opportunity Center, 714 So. 27th Street, Tacoma, WA; 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.; in partnership with the Goodwill of the Olympics and Rainier Region

February 11:

Shoreline, WA: Hopelink,17837 Aurora North, Shoreline, WA; 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.; in partnership with the United Way of King County

February 25:

Columbus, OH: Nationwide Children's Hospital - Education Center, 575 S. 18th St., Columbus; 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.; in partnership with United Way of Central Ohio Tax Time and Nationwide Children's Hospital

New Haven, CT: West Haven Community House, 227 Elm St, West Haven, CT; in partnership with the CT Association of Human Services (CAHS)

***

If participating in Super Refund Saturday, income tax return filers should bring these documents:

  • State-issued photo ID
  • Social Security card (for you, your spouse, and each child and/or dependent)
  • W-2 forms
  • 1099 forms (interest, earnings as an independent contractor)
  • Unemployment forms (if applicable)
  • Proof of childcare payments
  • Other IRS forms as appropriate
  • Last year's tax return (if available)
  • Bank account and routing number for direct deposit (if applicable)

If filing jointly, please bring all applicable documents for you and your spouse.

###

1271a747-4211-4ff6-a077-1eda66f33e11.png

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from KeyBank on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: KeyBank
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/keybank
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: KeyBank



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/737859/KeyBank-Annual-Super-Refund-Saturday-Helping-Eligible-Families-and-Individuals-File-for-the-Earned-Income-Tax-Credit

img.ashx?id=737859

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.