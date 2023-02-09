Can Cloud Technology Help Us Get to Net Zero?

1 hours ago
NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2023 / Baker Hughes

Originally published by Atlantic Rethink

As one of the world's largest energy technology companies, Baker Hughes is deeply connected to the hydrocarbon industry. And the company is supportive of the objectives of the Paris Climate Agreement and is working to significantly reduce its own carbon footprint.

Accurate reporting is at the heart of Baker Hughes' ongoing effort to achieve net zero Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2050. Working with PwC over a two-year period, the energy company built and deployed a new system of controls and reporting tools to help track and measure their ESG metrics.

In turn, this allows the company to compare that picture to its goals, gaining insight into where it is making progress and where it needs to make additional adjustments. In 2021, Baker Hughes worked with PwC to create a combination of energy efficiency initiatives, facility consolidation, increased electric power consumption from renewable energy sources, and improvements in its vehicle fleet to reduce its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 23 percent compared to 2019.

SOURCE: Baker Hughes



