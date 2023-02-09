Learning History, Life Skills by Handling Mules

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2023 / Energized by Edison

High in the Sierra Nevada, a group of kids ranging in age from nine to 17 spends every other weekend from February through May in the tiny mountain community of Kernville. They're immersed in nature, accompanied only by chaperones and the sounds and movements of their gentle companions: mules. This is no leisure activity; the youngsters, many from economically challenged backgrounds, are working hard to care for the animals, building bonds and gaining lifelong skills along the way.
9c95083f-d6f3-4c9e-861f-5148fc938d5a.jpg

The One Spade Youth Packers (think mule packers, not the football team) development and leadership program was founded 27 years ago by retired law enforcement officer Reid Hopkins to provide hands-on training to disadvantaged children from across California, teaching them the discipline and commitment it takes to be a responsible mule handler. For the program's duration, each child is paired with their own mule and is entrusted with its care, including feeding, understanding their physiological needs and learning to be their advocate.

"The end goal of everything we do is to help the kids become more responsible, productive citizens," Hopkins said. "We teach them about honesty, ethics, setting high standards, respect for others, self-respect and self-esteem. For many of them, it's the first time they set any kind of goal."

Since 2018 Edison International has donated $20,000 to the California Recreation Foundation, which supports the nonprofit, enabling it to provide its entire program free to the participants' families.

It's a fitting partnership because mules shaped Southern California Edison's own history. In its earliest days, the company employed teams of saddle makers who scaled the Sierra to build new infrastructure for hydroelectric facilities, which have operated continuously to generate energy for customers. The company continues to use mules to travel to hard-to-reach areas near its facilities. Today, residents and visitors continue to enjoy the work of these mules and earlier settlers who paved the way for the mountain communities to flourish.

"One Spade Youth Packers represents so much more than being an organization that works with mules," said Calvin Rossi, SCE government relations manager. "Reid Hopkins and his volunteers are positively impacting these kids by giving them the necessary tools to succeed in whatever they choose to do in life: honor, integrity, hard work and teamwork."

Part of learning about mules also includes understanding their unique place in the history of the Sierra Nevada. Roughly one century ago, the loyal and hard-working animals were responsible for building the network of roads, dams and ditches that made the high country accessible in a way it had never been before. One Spade Youth Packers teaches the historical techniques and proper use of equipment to encourage leadership and character development in new generations of children.

"It really is a window into the past for the kids," said Hopkins. "They work the ground as they did in 1906, and about the third pass around the field walking behind the plow, they realize that great-grandpa and great-grandma didn't have it so easy. They develop an appreciation for hard work that they didn't have before."

Over the next few months, the kids will continue their training, eventually learning advanced tricks they will display at Bishop's Mule Days, an annual celebration of the history and culture revolving around mules. While the kids will compete against professional mule handlers for world titles, the Kernville community and their supporters will applaud the kids for the winners they already are.

For more about Edison's philanthropic efforts, visit edison.com/community/ourfundingpriorities.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Edison International on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Edison International
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/edison-international
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Edison International



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/737874/Learning-History-Life-Skills-by-Handling-Mules

img.ashx?id=737874

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.