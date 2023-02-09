Keysight Technologies Recognized for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) by the Information Technology Industry Council

1 hours ago
NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2023 / The Information Technology Industry Council (ITI), a global tech trade association promoting innovation worldwide, recently announced the recipients of its 2022 Industry Awards. ITI identifies innovations across five award categories, including one for diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) given to Keysight Technologies.

"We are honored to receive ITI's 2022 Industry Award for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion," said Ingrid Estrada, Keysight Technologies Chief People and Administrative Officer. "Keysight is committed to fostering an equitable and inclusive work environment where all employees can contribute to our collective success. We will continue to set, measure, and report our progress towards improving women and minority representation."

The 2022 ITI Award for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion recognized Keysight for its development and execution of initiatives aimed at advancing DEI and its commitment to science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) education, policy development, and community engagement.

Keysight's DEI award achievements:

  • Expanded partnerships with educational STEM programs working with girls, women, and underrepresented communities
  • Implemented creative and inclusive work policies to support the needs of a diverse workforce
  • Supported inclusive, diversity-related educational and professional development opportunities

"Keysight Technologies exemplifies how technology leads to better, healthier, more secure, and more productive lives," said ITI President and CEO and President Jason Oxman. "I congratulate Keysight Technologies on winning ITI's 2022 Industry Award for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion and honor its dedication to fostering an equitable and inclusive work environment through efforts like company and employee-led educational programs and community partnerships."

Keysight Technologies is focused on engineering equality, striving to create a workplace where all employees feel a sense of belonging and actively contribute to its collective success. The organization regularly invites employees to share feedback, contribute ideas, and connect, enabling a thriving environment where everyone is heard and has equal access to learning and advancement opportunities at every stage of their career.

Learn more about DEI at Keysight and download the latest annual DEI report.

About the Author

Ingrid Estrada is Chief People and Administrative Officer at Keysight Technologies, as well as Chief of Staff. Estrada's responsibilities include directing Keysight's global policies and programs for leadership and talent development, compensation, benefits, staffing and workforce planning, human resources systems, education and organization development, workplace strategies, global sourcing and indirect procurement, and ensuring effective and efficient internal company operations. Estrada joined Hewlett-Packard in 1990 where she held a number of procurement, order management and order fulfillment positions. Estrada holds an MBA from Santa Clara University and an Executive MBA from Stanford University.

