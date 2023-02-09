Modern Pro Solutions Confirms Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Installation Partnerships

February 2, 2023
CHINO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2023 / Harrison, Vickers & Waterman, Inc. ("HVCW"), through its operating subsidiary, Pacific Energy Network LLC, d/b/a Modern Pro Solutions ("MPS"), (together the "Company") (OTC PINK:HVCW) announces new partnership with an Artificial Intelligence (AI) company as well as large installation partnership.

Modern Pro Solutions has teamed up with an Artificial Intelligence company that will relieve many operational, customer service and some sales functions. According to CEO Bobby Tetsch, "We feel that AI is the future and we want to do everything we can to get ahead of the curve and bring this technology to our industry. This will result in greater profit margins and more efficient processes by removing the human element". The company still retains best in class team members, however, with the implementation of the new AI platform, this will reduce jobs in certain departments, thus increasing profitability.

Modern Pro Solutions has also negotiated a partnership with a very large installation company. This relationship will increase profitability and solve supply chain issues that have been disrupting the industry. "Procurement of equipment has been a challenging issue for companies across the world, therefore, why build our own distribution department when we can partner with a seasoned company that has already perfected this process?", states Tetsch. By streamlining these processes this will allow Modern Pro Solutions to focus on what they do best…sales of residential solar systems.

The D2D Conference in Salt lake City last month was a great success. Potential M/A opportunities were discussed and once these agreements are finalized the company will happily notify the public.

About Modern Pro Solutions

Founded in 2016, Pacific Energy Network LLC, d/b/a Modern Pro Solutions, has quickly become one of the largest and most successful home services companies in the nation with a footprint across multiple states. With a focus on customer satisfaction and strategic business planning, MPS has grown into a multi-product business that has increased revenue year over year and expanded its reach into new markets across the United States.

For further information, please visit the Modern Pro Solutions website at www.joinmps.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

The statements contained in this news release which are not historical facts may be "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated. For example, statements that describe MPS's hopes, plans, objectives, goals, intentions, or expectations are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are only made as of the date of this news release. Numerous factors, many of which are beyond HVCW and MPS's control, will affect actual results. HVCW and MPS undertake no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. This news release should be read in conjunction with HVCW's most recent financial reports and other filings posted with the OTC Markets and/or the U. S. Securities and Exchange Commission by HVCW.

