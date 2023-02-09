Truxton Trust Announces Changes to Executive Leadership

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truxton Trust Company announced today executive leadership changes designed to drive company growth and enhance shareholder value.

Derrick A. Jones has assumed the role of President of the Company and joined Truxton’s Board of Directors. He takes over as President from Andrew L. May, who has served as President since 2016 and as Chief Financial Officer since 2010. May will assume the role of Vice Chairman of the Company and remain on its Board of Directors. Additionally, J. Overton Colton and Julie M. Marr have been promoted to Executive Vice President and Austin S. Branstetter has been promoted to Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

“Andy May will continue to be an invaluable resource to the company on a variety of strategic matters, especially for Truxton Capital Advisors, which the Company launched in 2022,” said Tom Stumb, Truxton’s Chairman and CEO. “These changes reflect the confidence our Board has in the leadership of these executives, as well as our commitment to maximize our company’s future growth and success.”

About Truxton Trust
Truxton Trust Company is a provider of private banking, wealth management, trust, capital markets, and family office services for wealthy individuals, their families and their business interests. Serving clients across the world, Truxton’s vastly experienced team of professionals provides customized solutions to its clients’ complex financial needs. Founded in 2004 in Nashville, Tennessee, Truxton Trust upholds its original guiding principle: do the right thing. Truxton Trust Company is a subsidiary of financial holding company, Truxton Corporation (OTCPK: TRUX). For more information, visit truxtontrust.com.

