EnerDel Energy Solutions and Allison Transmission Renew Strategic Relationship for Five More Years

2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 2, 2023

EnerDel's Lithium-ion Vigor+ 'Buy America' compliant battery pack continues as Allison approved OEM battery pack replacement

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EnerDel and Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN) have renewed their strategic relationship naming the EnerDel's Vigor+ battery pack as an Allison approved OEM battery pack replacement. EnerDel is a leading supplier of advanced lithium-ion batteries and ESS for heavy-duty transportation and electric hybrid power applications. The drop-in ready Vigor+ pack is approved for use with the Allison Hybrid H 40/H 50 EP™ system installed in electric hybrid buses globally. Buy America compliance makes it an easy choice for transit companies.

"EnerDel is excited to have our Vigor+ pack receive approval from Allison Transmission. Renewing our relationship with Allison for another five years further solidifies our position as the Lithium-ion ESS solutions provider of choice in the electric hybrid bus market. We look forward to continued traction in this market as transit authorities look to upgrade their aging fleets," said Kev Adjemian, Chief Strategy Officer for EnerDel.

The drop-in ready Vigor+ pack is available now. Long-term service agreements and extended warranties are available as options from EnerDel on most EnerDel power solutions. To request a quote, or download a spec sheet, visit www.enerdel.com.

About EnerDel Energy Solutions

Founded in 2004, EnerDel is headquartered in Anderson, IN. EnerDel was the first in the U.S. for commercial-scale production of large-format, prismatic, lithium-ion battery packs. Over the last decade, EnerDel has worked to perfect the cell modular stacking architecture and battery management system, providing customers with production-ready solutions to address a variety of power and energy storage needs. This includes leveraging EnerDel's standard, off-the-shelf DC solutions, plus customized and bespoke designs to customer requirements.

EnerDel's Vigor+ packs offer versatility across applications, including transportation in EV/Hybrid buses and trucks; industrial equipment, trams, construction, agricultural machines, and military and civilian stationary and mobile hybrid power systems. They are designed and built in the United States in compliance with the various requirements of the Buy America Act. EnerDel's lithium-ion Energy Storage System (ESS) products offer, long life, and outstanding warranty. And EnerDel's next generation of pack, the iEGO brand pack is the answer for flexible configurations and state of the art battery management system controls! It has many configurations, used in applications like transportation, mining, agriculture, construction, industrial lift, micro-grid, and marine. For additional information, visit www.enerdel.com

Investor Contact
Kev Adjemian
[email protected]
+1.248.385.8965

favicon.png?sn=DE04322&sd=2023-02-02 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enerdel-energy-solutions-and-allison-transmission-renew-strategic-relationship-for-five-more-years-301737678.html

SOURCE EnerDel Energy Solutions

WRITTEN BY

