PLANO, Texas, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALKT) ("Alkami"), a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for banks and credit unions in the U.S., today announced it has launched a podcast series, FIsionaries, to provide regional and community banks and credit unions with insights, tips and strategy to elevate their digital banking game.

Sponsored by Alkami, and hosted by banking and fintech influencer, Jim Marous, FIsionaries shines a light on financial institutions (FIs) at the bleeding edge of digital transformation. The podcast features FIs sharing lessons learned from their digital transformation journeys as well as insights from fintech partners and other industry thought leaders.

"These financial institutions are effectively competing with the biggest players in financial services by embracing their digital vision," said Marous. "It is my job to dive into the most pertinent and pressing issues to help uncover the secrets of their success, and we have discovered some interesting nuggets."

Topics for the podcast focus on four key themes: Transformational Culture, Fintech Collaboration, Customer Experiences and Leveraging Data for Results. The first four episodes of the podcast are now available on the Alkami YouTube page:

  • Episode 2 – "Building a Data Culture at a Community Financial Institution"
    • Featuring Ben Udell, senior vice president of consumer banking, Monona Bank, Leeah Webb, analyst for growth strategies, and Emily Stewart, director of digital marketing and analytics, Meritrust Credit Union
    • Explores how creating the necessary data culture can equip your FI, regardless of size, with the foundation required to win in a time of consolidation and fluid account holder expectations

"FIsionaries features the most progressive FIs in the country—those that are transforming their digital banking channel into the primary sales and service channel for their institutions," said Allison Cerra, chief marketing officer for Alkami. "In addition, we are excited to feature fintech partners and industry thought leaders who can speak to a wide range of topics that will shed light on best practices in digital transformation. It is our vision that FIsionaries will become the go-to podcast for FIs looking for actionable insights they can leverage for digital banking success."

If you have any questions or topic ideas, please e-mail [email protected].

About Alkami
Alkami Technology, Inc. is a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for financial institutions in the United States that enables clients to grow confidently, adapt quickly and build thriving digital communities. Alkami helps clients transform through retail and business banking, digital account opening and digital loan origination, payment security, and data analytics and marketing solutions. To learn more, visit www.alkami.com.

Media Relations Contact
Marla Pieton
[email protected]

Katie Schimmel
[email protected]

SOURCE Alkami Technology, Inc.

